Five-star running back Derrek Cooper reveals top 5 schools, sets new commitment date
Derrek Cooper, who is rated as the No. 30 ranked player in the nation, the No. 2 ranked running back, and the No. 2 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports, has narrowed down his top schools to five.
Cooper is a three-time defending state champion at Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School in Hollywood, Florida. He will choose between Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas, with an announcement coming on July 20.
Cooper was originally scheduled to announce his commitment on July 12, but he told On3's Justin Wells that he wanted to make one last official visit to the University of Texas before making a decision on where he will be playing his collegiate career.
During his junior season, Cooper had a team-high 124 carries for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, as well as 9 receptions for 156 yards and a receiving touchdown through the air, leading the Lions to their fourth consecutive state championship in 2024. On defense, he was all over the field with 46 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.
Cooper made six official visits during the summer, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. Texas is a team to watch for in his recruitment despite not taking an official visit with the Longhorns.
“I had a great visit to Miami. They have done a great job recruiting me and showing me how they want to use me,” Cooper told On3's Chad Simmons.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Cooper: A jack-of-all-trades that some schools view as a running back while others think the ceiling might be higher as a back-seven defender. Owns a favorable athletic profile for a mid-skill with bright green speed and explosion scores. As a ball carrier, runs with plenty of tempo and energy as he hits the hole with urgency. Always seems to be spiraling forward with his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame and will use his core power to bounce off tacklers in tight quarters. Effective on swing/screen passes and has the hands to emerge as more than just a check-down option for a passing attack. On defense, displays advanced IQ as he’s quick to read and react. Charges downhill with authority and has proven to be a solid open-field tackler. Can get home on the blitz and is also rather competent in both man and zone coverage after playing primarily safety early on in prep career. Should be viewed as one of the more unique evaluations in the class given the position ambiguity as he could settle in as a bell cow on offense or thrive as a speed-and-space linebacker. Will need a plan and a vision at the next level, but has stamped himself as one of the top overall prospects in the Sunshine State at this stage after impacting games in a variety of different ways.
