Florida 2026 4-star DL Elijah Golden talks officials, backs coach Napier
The recruiting process for four-star defensive end/lineman Elijah Golden (6-4, 275) remains wide open, but an early narrowing of options is coming. The Class of 2026 prospect for Florida’s Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota) has 21 offers to pick from with a list of likely official visits being formed.
After transferring from IMG Academy, Golden has helped his Cougars’ squad to a 9-0 regular season record. Sitting out due to transfer rules, Golden made quick work filling up the stat sheet with 31 stops, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks, and seven quarterback hurries.
“Our season is going pretty good,” Golden said. “You have your ups and downs, but we’ve fought through it, and all the adversity. It is going pretty well.”
On how his game has evolved in 2024, Golden stated, “Great question. I would say my pass rush and my ability to take on double teams and still make the play.”
Depending on matchups and game situations, the Cougars are utilizing their defensive standout up and down the line. Playing 0-tech to a 5-, Golden was asked, at which position are colleges recruiting you to play?
“All around,” Golden shared. “Some schools want me at D-tackle and some at D-end, and some at both. It is kind of like the whole defensive line. I can play all the line positions. Between IMG and Cardinal Mooney, I’ve played them all. I am very versatile.”
Golden continued on his position preference at the next level, “I don’t have a preference. I like both. I feel that at defensive end I can pass rush more because there is more space. I can counter with a spin at end. At defensive tackle, they (offensive linemen) are slower, but you don’t have that much space. I like both. It also depends on who I am going against.”
The offer sheet for Golden includes Duke, Auburn, Notre Dame, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, Florida, North Carolina, and a whole lot more.
Another power program may be on the verge of extending an opportunity.
“Clemson, that is a big one,” Golden said. “That’s really it showing interest. That is a school I want to visit. That is a school I would consider if they offered me.”
Programs reaching out regularly were listed.
“Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Florida, and Indiana a little bit,” Golden stated.
Two game-day visits have already been taken up I-75 to Gainesville this season.
“They went well,” Golden shared. “The Swamp is an intense place. The crowd is going crazy; it is good. It’s a very nice stadium, and they have a nice coaching staff. I really like coach (Billy) Napier and coach (Mike) Petterson (DL).”
Important news for Florida’s coaching staff, roster, and prospective recruits was shared this week when athletic director Scott Stricklin announced coach Billy Napier will continue as the Gators’ head coach.
Asked if the social media announcement on coach Napier’s future with the Gators made a difference in his recruiting process with Florida, Golden replied in the affirmative, “Most definitely.”
While Florida has made inroads with the four-star, other programs will get their chance to make an impression in the coming months.
“I might go to Clemson, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Michigan State,” Golden said. “Those schools are guaranteed for official visits; and if Clemson offers. Those are the schools I am thinking about for OVs (official visits). Florida too, and Washington; they are a school I have been talking to as well.”
Golden spoke about his relationship with the Huskies, “It is pretty good. I talk to them a lot. The relationship is there from the first time they offered me; they’ve been reaching out.”
Cardinal Mooney’s season continues into the first round of the Florida 2A playoffs on Friday taking on Somerset Academy (4-6) at home.