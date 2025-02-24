Florida boys basketball FHSAA Class 1A semifinal previews, predictions
The Class 1A boys basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Tuesday's state semifinal games, both matchups should be intriguing to watch as we feature a couple of first-time semifinalists.
Class 1A Semifinal #1: Tuesday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m.
Impact Christian Academy (23-6) vs Sagemont (20-8)
This is a rematch from the 2024 Class 2A semifinal matchup between Impact Christian Academy and Sagemont, where Sagemont took home a 59-45 win.
Impact Christian Academy returns five guys who appeared in that 2024 semifinal game, including their leading scorer in junior guard Ronald Clark who is averaging a team-high 14.0 points per game this season.
Also back from the 2024 semifinal game between Impact Christian Academy and Sagemont is two-way junior guard Jeremiah Jones who averages 11.2 points per game and senior point guard Chris Jackson averaging nearly 10 per game.
Impact Christian Academy did acquire some size for their interior game at the end of last season where 6'9 junior power forward Mechack Olungu who averages just 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, but can be a huge impact when it comes to finishing around the rim as well as providing rim protection on the defensive end of the floor.
Sagemont has been no stranger to the Final Four where they are back for the fourth consecutive season and are also seeking their third consecutive state title where they defeated Orlando Christian Prep in each of the previous two title games.
Sagemont has battled through some tough adversity where they lost Patrick "Ricky" Liburd (Coastal Carolina signee) early in the season, due to a fractured hand but has since returned to game action.
Sagemont has also picked up key contributors to their offensive game where they are led by 6'5 senior guard Matthew Able (University of Miami signee) and 6'8 junior forward Kevin Thomas (Holds offers from Auburn, California, Mississippi State, and several others. They also have some depth on the interior where they have a strong inside-out game from 7'0 sophomore center Charlie Cohn (Who transferred from Oxbridge Academy last off-season).
Prediction: Sagemont
Class 1A Semifinal #2: Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Victory Christian Academy (24-6) vs North Tampa Christian Academy (24-6)
We have a couple of first-time semifinalists in our second game to kick-off the 2025 Boys Basketball State Championships featuring North Tampa Christian and Victory Christian.
Victory Christian Academy, led by 6'4 freshman guard Quinton Wilson, has had himself a season to remember where he is the team's leader in scoring, rebounding, and assists. The Storm have been without their key big man, 6'8 junior forward Thok Gol, who has missed the season with a knee injury.
The Storm are coming into Tuesday's game on a five-game winning streak dating back to January 31 when they lost to Gibbs at the Mosaic Stinger Shootout.
6'4 junior small forward MJ McCalla and 6'0 junior guard Tucker Fox have also been key contributors for the Storm this season especially during this postseason run.
North Tampa Christian, led by 6'10 five-star junior power forward Toni Bryant has had a monster season for the Titans where he leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks. Bryant has received over two-dozen offers from Power 4 schools such as Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, and several others.
The Titans have also been carried by 6'6 junior guard Caleb Sanders and 6'5 senior guard Anthony "AJ" Jones (Edward Waters University signee) who have been a huge uplift in the playoff run.
The Titans come into the state semifinals on a 9-game winning streak dating back to January 18 when they lost to Edgewater at the Wally Keller Classic.
Prediction: North Tampa Christian
