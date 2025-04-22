Florida (FHSAA) high school girls flag football playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (4/22/2025)
Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school girls flag football.
The postseason begins this Wednesday night as Classes 4A through 1A, with a handful being played on Thursday night. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the Sunshine State, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Florida high school girls flag football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 FHSAA girls flag football playoffs.
Florida high school girls flag football playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the FHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-4A:
CLASS 4A
Region 1
No. 8 Ocala West Port at No. 1 Apopka
No. 5 DeLand at No. 4 Mandarin
No. 6 Ocala Forest at No. 3 Timber Creek
No. 7 Tocoi Creek at No. 2 Spruce Creek
Region 2
No. 8 West Orange at No. 1 Lennard
No. 5 Haines City at No. 4 Steinbrenner
No. 6 Bloomingdale at No. 3 Horizon
No. 7 Newsome at No. 2 Alonso
Region 3
No. 8 Orlando Freedom at No. 1 Wellington
No. 5 Celebration at No. 4 Harmony
No. 6 Jupiter at No. 3 Palm Beach Gardens
No. 7 Davenport at No. 2 Fort Pierce Central
Region 4
No. 8 Doral Academy at No. 1 Miami Palmetto
No. 5 Majory Stoneman Douglas at No. 4 Ferguson
No. 6 Park Vista at No. 3 Spanish River
No. 7 Hialeah Gardens at No. 2 Western
CLASS 3A
Region 1
No. 8 Bartram Trail at No. 1 Pace
No. 5 Oviedo at No. Ponte Vedra
No. 6 Fleming Island at No. 3 Fletcher
No. 7 Navarre at No. 2 Chiles
Region 2
No. 8 Lakeland at No. 1 Seminole Ridge
No. 5 Martin County at No. 4 South Fork
No. 6 Springstead at No. 3 Land O' Lakes
No. 7 Buchholz at No. 2 Belleview
Region 3
No. 8 Mariner at No. 1 East Bay
No. 5 Tampa Bay Tech at No. 4 Parrish Community
No. 6 Riverdale at No. 3 Parrish Community
No. 7 Manatee at No. 2 North Fort Myers
Region 4
No 8 Delray Beach Atlantic at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 5 Southridge at No. 4 Everglades
No. 6 Braddock at No. 3 Boyd Anderson
No. 7 Nova at No. 2 Homestead
CLASS 2A
Region 1
No. 8 Pensacola Booker T. Washington at No. 1 Choctawhatchee
No. 5 Stanton at No. 4 Yulee
No. 6 Fort Walton Beach at No. 3 Paxon School
No. 7 Godby at No. 2 Ed White
Region 2
No. 8 Dunnellon at No. 1 Hernando
No. 5 Weeki Wachee at No. 4 New Smyrna Beach
No. 6 Citrus at No. 3 Nature Coast
No. 7 Orlando Jones at No. 2 Clay
Region 3
No. 8 Countryside at No. 1 Robinson
No. 5 Osceola at No. 4 Gulf
No. 6 Hillsborough at No. 3 Gateway
No. 7 Chamberlain at No. 2 St. Petersburg
Region 4
No. 8 Suncoast at No. 1 Dr. Joaquin Garcia
No. 5 Jensen Beach at No. 4 Miami Norland
No. 6 Terra Environmental at No. 3 Miami Northwestern
No. 7 Bishop Verot at No. 2 Mater Lakes Academy
CLASS 1A
Region 1
No. 8 Andrew Jackson at No. 1 FSU High
No. 5 Suwannee at No. 4 Alachua Santa Fe
No. 6 Keystone Heights at No. 3 Bradford
No. 7 Newberry at No. 2 University Christian
Region 2
No. 8 Tarpon Springs at No. 1 Wildwood
No. 5 Gibbs at No. 4 Dunedin
No. 6 The Villages at No. 3 Keswick Christian
No. 7 Classical Prep School at No. 2 Tampa Catholic
Region 3
No. 8 Port Orange Atlantic at No. 1 Somerset Academy-Canyons
No. 5 Gateway Charter at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna
No. 6 John Carroll Catholic at No. 3 Oxbridge Academy
No. 7 Coral Springs at No. 2 David Posnack Jewish Day
Region 4
No. 8 Keys Gate at No. 1 Miami Edison
No. 5 Pinecrest Glades Academy at No. 4 Monsignor Pace
No. 6 Ransom Everglades at No. 3 True North Classical
No. 7 Palm Glades Prep Academy at No. 2 Sports Leadership & Management
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls flag football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl