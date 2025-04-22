High School

Florida (FHSAA) high school girls flag football playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (4/22/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Florida high school girls flag football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Chiles flag football defeated Pace, 20-14, for the Class 2A District 1 title on April 19, 2023, at Leon High School. C2v0706
Playoff time has arrived in Florida high school girls flag football.

The postseason begins this Wednesday night as Classes 4A through 1A, with a handful being played on Thursday night. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the Sunshine State, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 FHSAA girls flag football playoffs.

Florida high school girls flag football playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the FHSAA high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from FHSAA's Classes 1A-4A:

CLASS 4A

Region 1

No. 8 Ocala West Port at No. 1 Apopka

No. 5 DeLand at No. 4 Mandarin

No. 6 Ocala Forest at No. 3 Timber Creek

No. 7 Tocoi Creek at No. 2 Spruce Creek

Region 2

No. 8 West Orange at No. 1 Lennard

No. 5 Haines City at No. 4 Steinbrenner

No. 6 Bloomingdale at No. 3 Horizon

No. 7 Newsome at No. 2 Alonso

Region 3

No. 8 Orlando Freedom at No. 1 Wellington

No. 5 Celebration at No. 4 Harmony

No. 6 Jupiter at No. 3 Palm Beach Gardens

No. 7 Davenport at No. 2 Fort Pierce Central

Region 4

No. 8 Doral Academy at No. 1 Miami Palmetto

No. 5 Majory Stoneman Douglas at No. 4 Ferguson

No. 6 Park Vista at No. 3 Spanish River

No. 7 Hialeah Gardens at No. 2 Western

CLASS 3A

Region 1

No. 8 Bartram Trail at No. 1 Pace

No. 5 Oviedo at No. Ponte Vedra

No. 6 Fleming Island at No. 3 Fletcher

No. 7 Navarre at No. 2 Chiles

Region 2

No. 8 Lakeland at No. 1 Seminole Ridge

No. 5 Martin County at No. 4 South Fork

No. 6 Springstead at No. 3 Land O' Lakes

No. 7 Buchholz at No. 2 Belleview

Region 3

No. 8 Mariner at No. 1 East Bay

No. 5 Tampa Bay Tech at No. 4 Parrish Community

No. 6 Riverdale at No. 3 Parrish Community

No. 7 Manatee at No. 2 North Fort Myers

Region 4

No 8 Delray Beach Atlantic at No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 5 Southridge at No. 4 Everglades

No. 6 Braddock at No. 3 Boyd Anderson

No. 7 Nova at No. 2 Homestead

CLASS 2A

Region 1

No. 8 Pensacola Booker T. Washington at No. 1 Choctawhatchee

No. 5 Stanton at No. 4 Yulee

No. 6 Fort Walton Beach at No. 3 Paxon School

No. 7 Godby at No. 2 Ed White

Region 2

No. 8 Dunnellon at No. 1 Hernando

No. 5 Weeki Wachee at No. 4 New Smyrna Beach

No. 6 Citrus at No. 3 Nature Coast

No. 7 Orlando Jones at No. 2 Clay

Region 3

No. 8 Countryside at No. 1 Robinson

No. 5 Osceola at No. 4 Gulf

No. 6 Hillsborough at No. 3 Gateway

No. 7 Chamberlain at No. 2 St. Petersburg

Region 4

No. 8 Suncoast at No. 1 Dr. Joaquin Garcia

No. 5 Jensen Beach at No. 4 Miami Norland

No. 6 Terra Environmental at No. 3 Miami Northwestern

No. 7 Bishop Verot at No. 2 Mater Lakes Academy

CLASS 1A

Region 1

No. 8 Andrew Jackson at No. 1 FSU High

No. 5 Suwannee at No. 4 Alachua Santa Fe

No. 6 Keystone Heights at No. 3 Bradford

No. 7 Newberry at No. 2 University Christian

Region 2

No. 8 Tarpon Springs at No. 1 Wildwood

No. 5 Gibbs at No. 4 Dunedin

No. 6 The Villages at No. 3 Keswick Christian

No. 7 Classical Prep School at No. 2 Tampa Catholic

Region 3

No. 8 Port Orange Atlantic at No. 1 Somerset Academy-Canyons

No. 5 Gateway Charter at No. 4 Chaminade-Madonna

No. 6 John Carroll Catholic at No. 3 Oxbridge Academy

No. 7 Coral Springs at No. 2 David Posnack Jewish Day

Region 4

No. 8 Keys Gate at No. 1 Miami Edison

No. 5 Pinecrest Glades Academy at No. 4 Monsignor Pace

No. 6 Ransom Everglades at No. 3 True North Classical

No. 7 Palm Glades Prep Academy at No. 2 Sports Leadership & Management

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2025 high school girls flag football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school girls flag football news.

