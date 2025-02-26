Florida girls basketball Class 2A semifinal previews, prediction
The Class 2A state girls basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Thursday's state semifinal games, both matchups should be intriguing to watch as we feature a couple of first-time semifinalists.
Class 2A Semifinal #1: Thursday, February 27 at 9:00 a.m.
Providence School (23-6) vs Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy (22-6)
The Providence Lady Stallions have been impressive throughout the season as well as in the playoff run when they clinched their third consecutive trip to the Final Four.
The key to the Stallions success has been their balanced scoring attack where they've been led by 5'7 senior guard Janie Boyd and 5'11 junior forward Kasey Davey averaging 14.0 and 13.0 points per game respectably.
The Stallions clinched their ticket to the Class 2A Final Four with a 64-41 win over San Jose Prep in the regional final on February 21.
The Stallions come into Thursday's semifinal matchup with Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy on a 10-game winning streak dating back to January 18 where they sustained a 56-50 loss to Williston.
The Stallions have two players who eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring milestone this season with West Florida commit Janai Jordan and Boyd earlier this season.
The Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy Tigers are making history on their end, as they are in Final Four for the first time in program history.
The Tigers come into the Final Four on a 9-game winning streak dating back to January 22 where they lost to Palm Bay, 53-44.
The Tigers got to the Final Four where they picked up wins over Jupiter Christian, Foundation Academy, and Lakeland Christian.
The Tigers have been stifling on the defensive end where they've held all three of their opponents this postseason under 20 points.
It's been a youth movement this season for the Tigers where they've been led by eighth-grader Leila Bryant and freshman guard Kylie Green averaging 18.7 and 12.8 points per game this season respectably.
Green is also the team's leading rebounder at 8.2 rebounds, as well as the leader in steals averaging 3.3 per game.
Prediction: Providence School
Class 2A Semifinal #2: Thursday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Evangelical Christian (22-7) vs Miami Country Day (18-11)
The Sentinels are back in the Final Four for the third consecutive season after a 59-35 win over First Baptist Academy in the regional final on February 21.
The key to the Sentinels' success has been on the defensive end where they are allowing just 34.4 points per game this season.
The Sentinels' also have a balanced scoring attack where they have three players averaging in double figures in 5'9 junior guard Kellisia Grant, 6'2 junior center Nalah Smith, and 5'9 senior combo guard Maddie O'Berski averaging 13.1, 12.4, and 10.2 points per game respectably.
The Sentinels are just two wins away from clinching their second consecutive state championship, where they defeated Central Florida Christian Academy, 57-46 in the 2024 Class 2A title game.
The Miami Country Day Spartans are in familiar territory where they are in the Final Four for the 12th time in the last 13 years.
Miami Country Day dispatched Westminster Academy, 47-32 in the regional final back on February 21.
The Spartans have two players averaging double figures in scoring featuring 5'9 sophomore guard Jalynn Belton and 5'10 junior guard Kamie Ellis both averaging nearly 11 points per game this season.
The Spartans have a size advantage in the interior where they are led by 5'10 freshman forward Rachael Luis who is the team's leading rebounder, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game.
The Spartans are just two wins away from clinching their 9th state title in program history which is third all-time trailing only Ribault (12) and Dillard (10).
Prediction: Miami Country Day