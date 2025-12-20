Florida Girls High School Basketball Top 25 State Rankings – Dec. 20, 2025
Three of the best sports training academies in the nation – IMG Academy (Bradenton), DME Academy (Daytona Beach) and Montverde Academy – are leading the way early on in Florida high school girls basketball.
IMG, located on the Gulf Coast, begins the season at No. 1 in the first High School on SI Florida Girls Basketball rankings. The Ascenders have powered to a 9-1 start. DME, located on the Atlantic Coast, is red-hot with a 12-0 record and is No. 2. The Montverde Eagles, a Central Florida academy, is No. 3 after soaring to a 7-1 start.
Montverde is one of nine Central Florida teams in the opening rankings. South Florida has seven schools in the Top 25.
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton) (9-1)
The Gulf Coast sports training and academic boarding school is off to a strong start, losing only to Bullis (Potomac, Md.). The Ascenders have defeated Kincaid (Houston) and Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee).
2. DME Academy (Daytona Beach (12-0)
The Central Florida sports training academy is off to a red-hot start, beating Balboa (Zephyrhills) and Holy Trinity Episcopal, a state semifinal team last season, among others. Senior shooting guard GiGi Battle is averaging 16.1 points per game, and senior center Sara Okeke is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.
3. Montverde Academy (7-1)
The Eagles are flying high once again, recording victories against Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) and St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), among others. Senior forward Missy Odom leads the team in scoring at 18.7 points per game and rebounding (9.0).
4. Miami Country Day (9-1)
South Florida’s top team and defending Class 2A state champ has won seven straight. The Spartans’ only loss has come to Hoover (Ala.), 63-50.
5. Winter Haven (10-2)
The defending Class 7A state champ is playing well, having defeated defending Class 3A state champ Sarasota Cardinal Mooney early in the season. The Blue Devils have lost only to a pair of California schools. Senior shooting guard Serenity Hardy is averaging 25.5 points per game, and junior center Victoria Hall is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game.
6. Grandview Prep (Boca Raton) (8-2)
The defending Class 1A state champ is making some noise after beating Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee) and Holy Trinity. Their only two losses have come to out-of-state schools. Senior point guard Jasleen Green is averaging 19.7 points per game, and junior small forward Ameera Kone is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game.
7. Tampa Catholic (11-0)
The Crusaders are on a conquest early on, winning nine of their first 11 games by double digits. Senior guard Ashley Knox is averaging 19.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
8. Potter’s House Christian (Jacksonville) (10-1)
The Lions roared to a 10-0 start before losing to Southeastern Prep Academy National (Orlando), 40-36. Senior guard Alanna Tatum is averaging 12.7 points per game, and sophomore guard/forward Marlyne Adahe is averaging 7.7 rebounds per game.
9. Lake Highland Prep (Orlando) (7-4)
The Highlanders have played well, despite a brutal schedule. Their only losses have come to Montverde Academy, Southeastern Prep Academy National, and Miami County Day in the early going.
10. Bishop Moore (Orlando) (8-2)
The Hornets are playing tough, losing only to Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas and Lake Highland Prep. Sophomore point guard Jaiden Peterson is averaging 12.8 points per game, and sophomore post player Lillian Mathis is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game.
11. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (Kissimmee) (9-4)
The Tigers have played a tough schedule, losing to Cresset Christian Academy (Durham, N.C.), Grandview Prep and IMG Academy. CPCAN is led by senior guard Desireck Nieves, who is averaging 14.3 points per game, and Sofia Acuna, 3.8 rebounds per game.
12. Central Pointe Christian Academy (Kissimmee) (6-1)
The Osceola County private school’s second-level team is on a four-game win streak.
13. Doral Academy (8-3)
The Firebirds, who last season advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals, have played a tough schedule early on. They have only lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, Lake Highland Prep and CPCAN. Senior guard Stephanie Vega is averaging 18.5 points per game, and senior post player DJ Myers, 13.6 rebounds per game.
14. Fort Walton Beach (11-0)
The Vikings are taking the Panhandle by storm, winning nine of their first 11 games by double digits. Junior post player Alex Smith is averaging 10.7 points and five rebounds per game.
15. Gateway (Kissimmee) (13-0)
Osceola County’s top public school is off to a strong start. Sophomore guard Ashlynn Day is averaging 25.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.
16. Nova (Davie) (7-1)
The Broward County school has dominated in the early going, winning six games by 30 points or more. Senior guard Jaelynn Housey is averaging 16.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.
17. Tocoi Creek (St. Augustine) (10-2)
The Toros have played well, losing only to Bishop Moore and to Jacksonville Bolles, 58-56.
18. Centennial (Port St. Lucie) (10-1)
The Eagles have won nine straight after losing to Somerset Academy (Boynton Beach), 64-58, in the second game of the season. Senior power forward/wing Jailyn Williams is averaging 16.5 points per game, and senior power forward/wing Jada Parson is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.
19. Niceville (8-2)
The Eagles are soaring in the Panhandle, led by senior guard Carson Fayard, who is averaging 20.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
20. Ocoee (10-2)
The Knights have marched past most of the competition this season, losing only to Doral Academy and Lake Highland Prep. Senior guard Dakara Merthie is averaging 19.7 points per game, and senior forward Gabriella Fortius is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game.
21. Booker T. Washington (Pensacola) (7-3)
The Panhandle school has played a tough schedule, losing only to Niceville, Biloxi (Miss.) and McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.). Senior guard Jada Clardy is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
22. Somerset Academy (Boynton Beach) (6-3)
The Cougars are playing well with a mixed national/state schedule. They defeated Centennial, Cardinal Mooney and St. Thomas Aquinas in the early going. They lost to DME Academy and Grandview Prep, 72-72, in overtime. Sophomore guard/forward Alana Pinnock is averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
23. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) (7-4)
The Raiders have lost two of their last three games heading into the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, but have picked up some big wins against Doral Academy, Bishop Moore and Holy Trinity. Sophomore guard London Thomas is averaging 17.4 points per game, and senior guard Ronneisha Thomas is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.
24. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (Miami) (8-1)
The Cyclones have won four straight since falling to Doral Academy. Senior guard Sela Travieso is averaging 15 points per game, and sophomore guard/forward Sylvia Figueroa is averaging 4.8 rebound per game.
25. Bloomingdale (Valrico) (10-0)
The defending Class 6A state champ and Hillsborough County power is rolling, winning nine games by double digits.
