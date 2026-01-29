Top 25 Florida Girls High School Basketball State Rankings – Jan. 29, 2026
While elite basketball teams across the country prepare for this spring’s Chipotle Nationals (formerly GEICO Nationals), many Florida high school girls basketball squads are preparing to bounce into the postseason.
The last regular-season date for games in the FHSAA is Saturday, Jan. 31. District tournaments follow beginning Monday, Feb. 2.
DME Academy out of Daytona Beach remained on top of the High School on SI Top 25 Florida Girls Basketball Rankings after improving to 18-0.
But there is a new No. 2 after Miami Country Day (22-1) stunned Montverde Academy, 57-45. The Spartans have won 20 consecutive games.
Montverde (13-3) slipped a spot to No. 3.
In another big Florida showdown, Somerset Academy (17-4) overwhelmed Grandview Prep, 69-45, to move up three spots to No. 4.
New to the rankings is No. 7 Jacksonville Bolles, which has won 14 straight games. Lake Highland Prep (18-6), ranked No. 10, also is red-hot with a 10-game win streak.
At No. 20, Booker T. Washington (17-3) has won 12 straight.
1. DME Academy (18-0)
Last week: 1
The Volusia County powerhouse last week won twice, including a 59-39 manhandling of Life Prep (Park City, Kan.). Senior shooting guard GiGi Battle is averaging 15.7 points per game, and senior center Sara Okeke is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game.
2. Miami Country Day (22-1)
Last week: 3
South Florida’s top team and defending Class 2A state champ has won 20 straight games. The Spartans beat American Heritage Plantation, 60-46; Montverde Academy, 57-45; and Doral Academy, 60-51. Rachael Luis had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and eight rebounds, and Jalynn Belton had 13 points, two assists and two blocked shots against Montverde.
3. Montverde Academy (13-3)
Last week: 2
The Eagles soared past Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga), 82-35, and then fell to Miami Country Day, 57-45, in a big Florida showdown. Junior center Jayla Forbes leads MVA in scoring and rebounding.
4. Somerset Academy (17-4)
Last week: 7
The Canyons Cougars have won 13 of their last 14 last games, including a big 69-45 victory against Grandview Prep. Sophomore guard/forward Alana Pinnock is averaging 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
5. Grandview Prep (19-4)
Last week: 5
The defending Class 1A state champ extended its win streak to eight games with a 60-38 victory against Martin County but then fell to Somerset Academy, 69-45. Senior point guard Jasleen Green and junior small forward Ameera Kone lead the team.
6. Potter’s House Christian (18-3)
Last week: 6
The Lions lost to Lincoln Park Academy, 64-55, but then bounced back to beat DME Academy Regional, 58-25. Senior guard Alanna Tatum and sophomore guard/forward Marlyne Adahe lead the way.
7. Bolles (19-4)
Last week: Not ranked
The Bulldogs muscle into the Top 25 after winning 14 straight games, including a 47-39 victory against Jacksonville rival Bishop Kenny. Senior guard Evie Freeman is averaging 15.4 points per game, and senior center Terrell McCoy is averaging 6.7 rebounds per game.
8. Central Pointe Christian Academy National (14-5)
Last week: 8
The White Tigers have won three straight, including a 65-43 victory against The First Academy (Orlando). CPCAN is led by senior guard Desireck Nieves, who is averaging 11.2 points per game, and Sofia Acuna, 3.8 rebounds per game.
9. IMG Academy (14-6)
Last week: 4
The Ascenders beat Academy of Central Florida National, 56-45, but have lost four of their last six games.
10. Lake Highland Prep (18-6)
Last week: 11
The Highlanders enter the final stretch of the regular season red-hot, beating Wekiva 58-32 for their 10th straight victory. Senior Myanna Hatchette is averaging 11.9 points per game, and sophomore Aubrey Griffin is averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.
11. Winter Haven (15-6)
Last week: 14
The defending Class 7A state champ Blue Devils have won four straight since falling to Lake Highland Prep, 48-45, including a big 55-52 victory against Tampa Catholic. Senior point guard Quin’Nya Gray de Sanders went wild against Tampa Catholic with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and eight steals.
12. Centennial (18-5)
Last week: 9
The Eagles have won seven of their last 10 games, but fell recently to Holy Trinity Episcopal, 68-44. They visit Grandview Prep on Friday, Jan. 30.
13. Nova (17-4)
Last week: 10
The Titans head to the Class 6A playoffs with a strong regular-season record. Senior guard Jaelynn Housey and Ke’mora Evans lead the way.
14. Central Pointe Christian Academy (9-1)
Last week: 13
The Osceola County private school defeated Balboa, 75-43.
15. Bishop Moore (18-4)
Last week: 15
The Hornets have won four straight, including a 71-59 victory against Kissimmee Gateway in a showdown of Central Florida powers. Freshman guard Kylee Trent scored 18 points and sophomore forward Malayah Rypien had 14 rebounds for Bishop Moore.
16. Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (17-2)
Last week: 16
The Cyclones had their 11-game win streak snapped by Keys Gate, 58-49, but then rebounded to beat Saint Andrew’s, 56-49, and Ransom Everglades, 65-42. Senior guard Sela Travieso is averaging 15.8 points per game.
17. Fort Walton Beach (19-3)
Last week: 17
The Panhandle power has won eight of its last nine games, including a 44-32 victory against Niceville. Freshman Harmony Lee is averaging 11.1 points per game, and junior Alexis Smith is averaging 4.1 rebounds per game.
18. Bishop Kenny (20-4)
Last week: 12
The Crusaders beat Howell North (St. Charles, Mo.), 64-31; fell to Bolles, 47-39, and Winter Haven, 48-25; and defeated Orange Park, 63-57. Kathleen Crawley is averaging 16.2 points per game and Makala DesJarlais is averaging 10.1 rebounds per game.
19. Ocoee (18-5)
Last week: 18
The Knights won six straight before falling to Orlando Christian Prep, 56-55. Senior guard Dakara Merthie is averaging 18.4 points per game, and sophomore forward Kylie Holden is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game.
20. Booker T. Washington (17-3)
Last week: 20
The Wildcats have won 12 straight games, including a 64-27 victory against Niceville. Sophomore guard Jada Clardy is averaging 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
21. Tampa Catholic (19-6)
Last week: 21
The Crusaders have won three of their last four games, pushing Winter Haven to the limit before falling 55-52. Ashley Knox is averaging 20.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
22. Doral Academy (15-8)
Last week: 19
The Firebirds beat Schoolhouse Prep and Cardinal Mooney, but then fell to Miami Country Day, 60-51. Senior guard Stephanie Vega is averaging 18.4 points per game, and senior post player DJ Myers, 12.2 rebounds per game.
23. Bloomingdale (20-2)
Last week: 22
The defending Class 6A state champs extended their win streak to nine games with a 56-19 triumph against Gaither before falling to Steinbrenner High, 54-48, and beating Sumner, 42-33.
24. Navarre (21-2)
Last week: 23
The Raiders have won nine straight games, recently beating McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), 58-57; Laurel Hill, 72-31; and Crestview, 72-53. Sophomore Jaleah Jones is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
25. Kissimmee Gateway (20-3)
Last week: 24
Osceola County’s top public school won five straight games before falling to Bishop Moore, 71-59. The Panthers then bounced back to beat Central Florida Christian Academy, 61-48. Ashlyn Day is averaging 22.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for Gateway.
Dropped out: Treasure Coast (20-3).
