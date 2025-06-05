Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) approves the shot clock for high school basketball
According to Clayton Freeman of the Florida-Times Union, The shot clock era is in the stages of getting underway across high school basketball in the state of Florida.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Board of Directors voted earlier this week to begin implementing the shot clock in high school boys and girls basketball starting in the 2026-2027 school year.
The original plan was to require schools in FHSAA competition to begin using the shot clock during the 2024-2025 season, but the board voted to remove the language requiring the 2024-2025 implementation.
The 16-member Board of Directors committee voted 15-1 to have the use of the shot clocks installed by the start of the 2026-2027 school year.
How will the shot clocks differ from other levels of basketball?
The high school shot clock will be 35 seconds, unlike the collegiate and National Basketball Association (NBA) where it's 30 seconds for college and 24 seconds in the NBA and WNBA respectively.
What was the hold up for having shot clocks installed in Florida high school basketball?
The cost to install shot clocks is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000 per school and requires someone to operate them. The extra time will allow for budgeting and training.
What are some other states who are using the shot clock in high school basketball?
There are 31 states currently using the shot clock across high school basketball, including Washington, D.C. Iowa, Minnesota, South Carolina and Utah got approval to use the shot clock during the 2024-2025 season. California began using the shot clock in boys basketball, without NFHS authorization, back in 1997 and New York previously implemented the use of the shot clock in 2022. Georgia began the use of the shot clock for boys basketball at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season.
The FHSAA did a trial run during the state championships this past winter where participating schools would have to come into an agreement 24 hours before their scheduled game time.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App