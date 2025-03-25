High School

Florida high school baseball live updates: Majory Stoneman Douglas defeats Tampa Jesuit (3/25/2025)

Follow along with us this evening for live updates between two of Florida's top high school baseball programs

Andy Villamarzo

Marjory Stoneman Douglas left-hander Gio Rojas struck out 12 against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas left-hander Gio Rojas struck out 12 against St. Thomas Aquinas. / Joe Frisaro

At Hyer Family Park in Tampa this evening, the High School On SI Florida's top-ranked Majory Stoneman Douglas Eagles will travel into the 813 to face off against the No. 11-ranked Jesuit Tigers.

Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/24/2025)

In a contest that has implications nationally, both programs have proven thus far they're a couple of the best teams out of the Sunshine State.

Majory Stoneman Douglas (15-1) heads into the contest riding a 14-game winning streak behind the stellar pitching of Miami (FL) commitment Gio Rojas.

Flipping over to the Jesuit (13-4) side of the spectrum and this Tigers club has shown plenty of signs why they are one of Florida's best. Jesuit defeated Clay and Trinity Christian Academy recently before dropping a game to No. 2-ranked IMG Academy.

Follow along with us tonight as we bring you live scoring updates from the matchup between the Eagles and Tigers.

Please remember to hit refresh for live scoring updates throughout the evening

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

FINAL

MSD

2

3

1

1

0

0

0

7

JESUIT

0

0

1

0

0

3

0

4

PREGAME

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Top of the 1st inning

Wilson Anderson is Jesuit's starting pitcher

Jake Rizzo gets on base with a single to left field with 1 out

A double to left field puts runners at second and third with 1 out; Drew Freeman is now up to bat

Freeman strikes out; 2 out with Gio Rojas up to bat

Wild pitch plates the Eagles their first run of the night; Stoneman Douglas 1, Jesuit 0

Another wild pitch scores another run for the Eagles; Stoneman Douglas 2, Jesuit 0

Rojas strikes out to end the inning

Stoneman Douglas 2, Jesuit 0

Bottom of the 1st inning

Gio Rojas is the starting pitcher for Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Rojas ends the inning with a strikeout

Stoneman Douglas 2, Jesuit 0

Top of the 2nd inning

Two runners on for the Eagles with no outs to start the frame

Another hit for Stoneman Douglas loads up the bases for the Eagles, no outs still

Bennett Gary hits a double that clears the bases; Stoneman Douglas 5, Jesuit 0

A fly ball for the Eagles ends the inning, but the damage is done

Stoneman Douglas 5, Jesuit 0

Bottom of the 2nd inning

Runner aboard for the Tigers with no outs

Rojas with a strikeout gets the first out of the bottom end of the second; Runner on first

A balk is called and runner is awarded second base

Infield single puts runners on the corners with 1 out

Inning ends with no runs

Stoneman Douglas 5, Jesuit 0

Top of the 3rd inning

The Eagles add another run on the board and head into the bottom end of the frame with a commanding 6-0

Stoneman Douglas 6, Jesuit 0

Bottom of the 3rd inning

The Tigers open up the inning with a single

Another hit lands Jesuit two runners on base with no outs

Jesuit scores its first run across the board with two outs in the inning

Stoneman Douglas 6, Jesuit 1

Top of the 4th inning

One out in the inning as the Eagles lead 7-1; Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1

Two runners on with one out

A strikeout of Rojas ends the inning with one run scored

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1

Bottom of the 4th inning

Rojas pitches a near perfect bottom end of the inning, with only one error

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1

Top of the 5th inning

Stoneman Douglas exits the inning with no runs, no hits

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1

Bottom of the 5th inning

Jesuit ends the inning leaving two runners on base and no runs

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1

Top of the 6th inning

Stoneman Douglas exits the inning with no runs, no hits

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1

Bottom of the 6th inning

The Tigers score two runs and have a runner on third with one out; Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 3

Jesuit adds another run via a sacrifice fly and scores three runs on three hits to end the frame

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 4

Top of the 7th inning

Jesuit exits the inning giving up no runs, no hits

Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 4

Bottom of the 7th inning

The Tigers get a runner on first with one out

Jesuit is down to their last out of with a runner on

And that's the game as it ends with a strikeout

Final: Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 4

