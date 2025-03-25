Florida high school baseball live updates: Majory Stoneman Douglas defeats Tampa Jesuit (3/25/2025)
At Hyer Family Park in Tampa this evening, the High School On SI Florida's top-ranked Majory Stoneman Douglas Eagles will travel into the 813 to face off against the No. 11-ranked Jesuit Tigers.
Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/24/2025)
In a contest that has implications nationally, both programs have proven thus far they're a couple of the best teams out of the Sunshine State.
Majory Stoneman Douglas (15-1) heads into the contest riding a 14-game winning streak behind the stellar pitching of Miami (FL) commitment Gio Rojas.
Flipping over to the Jesuit (13-4) side of the spectrum and this Tigers club has shown plenty of signs why they are one of Florida's best. Jesuit defeated Clay and Trinity Christian Academy recently before dropping a game to No. 2-ranked IMG Academy.
Follow along with us tonight as we bring you live scoring updates from the matchup between the Eagles and Tigers.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
FINAL
MSD
2
3
1
1
0
0
0
7
JESUIT
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
4
PREGAME
First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Top of the 1st inning
Wilson Anderson is Jesuit's starting pitcher
Jake Rizzo gets on base with a single to left field with 1 out
A double to left field puts runners at second and third with 1 out; Drew Freeman is now up to bat
Freeman strikes out; 2 out with Gio Rojas up to bat
Wild pitch plates the Eagles their first run of the night; Stoneman Douglas 1, Jesuit 0
Another wild pitch scores another run for the Eagles; Stoneman Douglas 2, Jesuit 0
Rojas strikes out to end the inning
Stoneman Douglas 2, Jesuit 0
Bottom of the 1st inning
Gio Rojas is the starting pitcher for Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Rojas ends the inning with a strikeout
Stoneman Douglas 2, Jesuit 0
Top of the 2nd inning
Two runners on for the Eagles with no outs to start the frame
Another hit for Stoneman Douglas loads up the bases for the Eagles, no outs still
Bennett Gary hits a double that clears the bases; Stoneman Douglas 5, Jesuit 0
A fly ball for the Eagles ends the inning, but the damage is done
Stoneman Douglas 5, Jesuit 0
Bottom of the 2nd inning
Runner aboard for the Tigers with no outs
Rojas with a strikeout gets the first out of the bottom end of the second; Runner on first
A balk is called and runner is awarded second base
Infield single puts runners on the corners with 1 out
Inning ends with no runs
Stoneman Douglas 5, Jesuit 0
Top of the 3rd inning
The Eagles add another run on the board and head into the bottom end of the frame with a commanding 6-0
Stoneman Douglas 6, Jesuit 0
Bottom of the 3rd inning
The Tigers open up the inning with a single
Another hit lands Jesuit two runners on base with no outs
Jesuit scores its first run across the board with two outs in the inning
Stoneman Douglas 6, Jesuit 1
Top of the 4th inning
One out in the inning as the Eagles lead 7-1; Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1
Two runners on with one out
A strikeout of Rojas ends the inning with one run scored
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1
Bottom of the 4th inning
Rojas pitches a near perfect bottom end of the inning, with only one error
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1
Top of the 5th inning
Stoneman Douglas exits the inning with no runs, no hits
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1
Bottom of the 5th inning
Jesuit ends the inning leaving two runners on base and no runs
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1
Top of the 6th inning
Stoneman Douglas exits the inning with no runs, no hits
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 1
Bottom of the 6th inning
The Tigers score two runs and have a runner on third with one out; Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 3
Jesuit adds another run via a sacrifice fly and scores three runs on three hits to end the frame
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 4
Top of the 7th inning
Jesuit exits the inning giving up no runs, no hits
Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 4
Bottom of the 7th inning
The Tigers get a runner on first with one out
Jesuit is down to their last out of with a runner on
And that's the game as it ends with a strikeout
Final: Stoneman Douglas 7, Jesuit 4
