Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/24/2025)
Expect anything in Florida high school baseball.
On any given night, you might see a no-hitter, a grand slam or a major upset.
That was again the case last week in the Sunshine State. There were plenty of surprises and standout performances.
There also were no changes at the top of the High School on SI Top 25 Florida baseball rankings. However, the rest of the Top 10 had some shakeups.
The latest High School on SI Florida Top 25 baseball rankings:
1. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (15-1)
Previously ranked 1
On a 14-game winning streak, the Eagles are playing complete baseball. Their pitching has been outstanding all season, led by ace, Miami-commit Gio Rojas. Now, the hitting has followed, making Stoneman Douglas again a serious state championship contender. Their schedule is about to get really challenging this week with games against Santa Fe Catholic Lakeland (Monda), Jesuit (Tuesday) and Sickles (Wednesday).
2. IMG Academy (13-1)
Previously ranked 2
The highlight of the week for the Ascenders was their 3-1 win against Jesuit. IMG remains a state and national title contender. This week, they’re hosting a tournament that is drawing in top teams from around the state and country. They get Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday.
3. Buchholz (16-0)
Previously ranked 4
Still unbeaten, the Bobcats won four games last week, allowing just five runs. On Wednesday they will be challenged against North Marion.
4. Calvary Christian Clearwater (16-1)
Previously ranked 6
The Warriors will be tough to beat in Class 3A. As part of their three wins last week, the knocked off Seminole and Clearwater Central Catholic last week, and take on Tampa Prep on Tuesday.
5. South Walton (11-3)
Previously ranked 8
The Seahawks have the distinction of beating IMG Academy this season. Last week, they also defeated Berryhill (Tulsa), 10-0, in their only contest. This week, they face Edgewood Academy on Monday and Arnold on Tuesday.
6. Spruce Creek (15-2)
Previously ranked 12
Winners of five straight, the Hawks won the battle of state-ranked teams, defeating Windermere, 4-3, last Thursday. Next up is St. Augustine on Thursday.
7. Vero Beach (15-0)
Previously ranked 13
With three wins last week in a Spring Break tournament, the Indians remain undefeated. They next play Martin County Stuart on Wednesday.
8. Bishop Verot (15-1)
Previously ranked 14
After losing (8-7) to Charlotte last week, the Vikings posted back-to-back shutouts. On Wednesday, they play host to American Heritage Plantation.
9. Venice (13-2)
Previously ranked 5
Venice suffered a rare loss last week, falling to Canterbury (1-0). The next day the Indians gained revenge with a 2-1 win against Canterbury. They next play St. John Neumann, which fell out of the rankings this week.
10. Windermere (15-4)
Previously ranked 11
The Wolverines rebounded from a loss to Spruce Creek to beat Atlantic Jacksonville, 10-0. On Wednesday, they play at home against Harmony.
11. Jesuit Tampa (13-4)
Previously ranked 9
Playing one of the toughest schedules in the state, the Tigers defeated Trinity Christian Academy, 3-2, last Friday. They also defeated Clay (14-0), bouncing back after losing 3-1 to IMG. A showdown at home with Stoneman Douglas is set for Tuesday. On Thursday, they take on The First Academy and Tampa Catholic is on Friday.
12. Trinity Christian Academy (11-3)
Previously ranked 7
The Conquerors lost a tough one, 3-2, to Jesuit after winning handily against North Marion and Providence School. Next up is Florida Christian on Tuesday.
13. Cardinal Newman (15-1-1)
Previously ranked 15
Fundamentally sound, the Crusaders posted two impressive wins last week, beating American Heritage Plantation and Cardinal Gibbons, both by 4-3 scores.
14. Hagerty (15-2)
Previously ranked 3
In the SB 42 Challenge in Daytona last week, the Huskies played four games. They lost the first two to Windermere and Creekside, but recovered to beat Beachside and Bartram Trail.
15. American Heritage (14-4)
Previously ranked 10
The Patriots went on the road and beat Westminster Christian (5-3), but then lost in extra innings to Cardinal Newman. They recovered to win impressively against Bonita Springs. Canterbury on Tuesday and Bishop Verot on Wednesday are key games this week in Fort Myers.
16. The First Academy (13-3)
Previously ranked 17
The Royals have won four straight, and on Monday take on previously state-ranked Jupiter at home.
17. NSU University (15-2)
Previously ranked 18
Offensively, the Sharks are capable of putting up big numbers. They did so last week, winning twice by a combined 27-0 total.
18. Doral Academy (14-2-1)
Previously ranked 25
The Firebirds have won six straight after a surprising 5-5 tie against Pembroke Pines Charter. On Monday, they play Palmetto in a tournament.
19. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-4-1)
Previously unranked
Breaking into the Top 25, the Raiders are scoring runs in big numbers. They scored 50 runs in their last three games, including beating Jupiter, 19-5, on the road.
20. Chaminade-Madonna (14-3)
Previously ranked 21
After being shut out by Monsignor Pace (5-0), the Lions beat Boca Raton and St. John Paul II Academy (10-7). They face IMG Academy White on Tuesday.
21. Lakeland Christian (12-3)
Previously unranked
On an eight-game winning streak, Lakeland Christian breaks into the Top 25. The Vikings beat Mulberry and Auburndale last week.
22. Miami Springs (14-2)
Previously ranked 23
The Golden Hawks lost to Belen Jesuit last week, but responded with wins against Tocoi Creek St. Augustine and Piper.
23. Bozeman (15-2)
Previously ranked 24
The Bucks beat Lakeland and Rockledge last week, and open this week against Sequoyah on Tuesday and face Arnold on Thursday.
24. Seminole (12-4)
Previously ranked 20
Last week, Seminole lost to Calvary Christian, and then beat Booker and Anclote. They face Pinellas Park on Tuesday.
25. Pace (10-2)
Previously unranked
The Patriots break into the rankings for the first time this season after winning six straight. They face Crestview on Monday.
Dropping out of Top 25
Jupiter, Bolles Jacksonville, St. John Neumann