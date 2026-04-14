Florida High School Baseball Top 25 State Rankings – April 13, 2026

High school baseball in the Florida is heating up as teams step to the plate for their district tournaments this week.

The Venice Indians continue to hold onto the No. 1 spot in the High School on SI Florida Baseball Top 25 after closing the regular season with a 24-1 record. They look unstoppable heading into the Class 7A, District 8 tournament.

Among the small schools, Canterbury (20-3) out of Fort Myers is turning heads after winning nine straight, including victories against Merritt Island and powerful IMG Academy. Their play catapulted them 15 spots to No. 2 this week. They are seeded first for the Class 1A, District 11 tournament.

Four schools are new to the Top 25 this week, including No. 12 Pace (21-4), a Panhandle school that has won six straight. Other newcomers are Mater Academy (19-5) at No. 22; Mosley (19-6) at No. 24; and Lakeland Christian (17-3) at No. 25.

The High School on SI Florida Baseball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. Venice (24-1)

Last time: 1

The Southwest Florida power reeled off 19 consecutive victories to start the season before falling to Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, 7-6. Since then, the Indians won five straight to end the regular season, including an 11-inning 1-0 victory against Bishop Verot and a 10-5 triumph against Sarasota. Venice is seeded first for the Class 7A, District 8 tournament.

2. Canterbury (20-3)

Last time: 17

The defending Class 1A state champ Cougars make a huge move in the rankings after winning nine straight, including victories against Merritt Island and IMG Academy. They are seeded first for the Class 1A, District 11 tournament.

3. IMG Academy (21-3)

Last time: 2

The Ascenders won five straight to end the season, including a 6-1 victory against defending Class 2A state champ The First Academy (Orlando). Senior Charlie Messina batted.444, and Chanwoo Park compiled a 7-1 record with a 2.22 earned run average.

4. South Walton (21-4)

Last time: 5

The Panhandle power has won six of its last seven games entering the Class 3A, District 1 tournament, where it is seeded No. 1. Coleman Borthwick is batting .447, and Denton Lord is 6-1 with a 0.72 ERA.

5. Doral Academy (22-3)

Last time: 3

The Firebirds have won four of their last five games entering the Class 6A, District 6 tournament. Doral is seeded No. 1. Francisco Rodriguez is batting .425 and Christipher Vasallo is 7-0 with a 1.31 ERA.

6. Tampa Jesuit (19-5)

Last time: 8

The Tigers won six of their last seven games to close the regular season, including a big 11-2 victory against Tampa Catholic. They are seeded first for the Class 4A, District 9 tournament. Junior Brady Marshall is batting .459, and junior Samir Mohammed (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is 5-0 with a glittering 0.43 ERA.

7. Stoneman Douglas (19-5)

Last time: 9

The five-time defending state champion has won four of its last five games, including a 3-2 victory against Key West. The Eagles are seeded first for the Class 7A, District 13 tournament. Reid Dadic is batting .324, and Gio Rojas is 6-1 with a 0.82 ERA.

8. Bishop Moore (22-2)

Last time: 10

The Hornets won five of their last six games to end the regular season, including a 7-5 victory against Montverde Academy. They are seeded first for the Class 4A, District 7 tournament. Tyler Lomas is batting .494, and Layton Hall is 5-0 with a 0.72 ERA.

9. Bishop Snyder (18-5)

Last time: 4

The Cardinals out of Jacksonville have won four of their last six games and are seeded No. 2 for the Class 2A, District 3 tournament behind Trinity Christian of Jacksonville. Ilias Mamea is batting .429 and Cole Dennis is 6-1 with a 1.15 ERA.

10. Tampa Catholic (20-5)

Last time: 7

The Crusaders struggled down the stretch, winning four of their last seven games. Still, they managed to secure the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A, District 9 tournament. Cole Bitman is batting .388, and Ty Fraga is 6-0 with a 0.81 ERA.

11. St. John Paul II Academy (21-3)

Last time: 11

The Eagles have won three of their last five games. They are seeded No. 1 for the Class 2A, District 13 tournament. Jack Wilhoit is batting .408 and has a 5-1 record with a 1.35 ERA.

12. Pace (21-4)

Last time: Not ranked

The Patriots marched into the Top 25 after winning six straight to close the regular season, including a 5-4 victory against Chiles. They are seeded first for the Class 6A, District 1 tournament.

13. Tallahassee Chiles (20-4)

Last time: 12

The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games, including a big 1-0 eight-inning victory against South Walton. They are seeded first for the Class 5A, District 2 tournament. Saunder Dinkelman is batting .397, and Noah Chavez is 6-1 with a 0.35 ERA.

14. Miami Columbus (22-3)

Last time: 14

The Explorers have won 10 straight games entering the Class 7A, District 15 tournament, where they are seeded No. 1. Robbie Oyarzun is batting .481.

15. Berkeley Prep (20-5)

Last time: 13

The Buccaneers have won five of their last six games. They are seeded second behind Tampa Catholic in the Class 2A, District 9 tournament. Jett Walters is batting .419 and Nolan Parmer is 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA.

16. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (23-1)

Last time: 16

The red-hot Warriors have won 14 straight entering the Class 3A, District 10 tournament, where they are seeded first. Micah Murton is batting .512, and Caden Schlotterbeck is 7-1 with a 1.44 ERA.

17. Spruce Creek (22-3)

Last time: 19

Volusia County’s top team has won nine straight entering the Class 7A, District 2 tournament, where they are seeded first. Justin Cronin is batting .434, and Brody Radwick is 8-0 with a 0.81 ERA.

18. Creekside (21-4)

Last time: 20

The Knights are seeded No. 1 for the Class 7A, District 1 tournament. Dominic Cantona is batting .364, and Xander Brown is 4-0 with a 0.52 ERA.

19. Merritt Island (20-3)

Last time: 18

The Mustangs have won four of their last six games. They are seeded No. 1 for the Class 4A, District 13 tournament. Sophomore Ty Brandes is batting .452, and Jesse Decter is 5-0 with a 3.23 ERA.

20. Key West (21-4)

Last time: 21

The Conchs have won six of their last eight games, including a 3-1 victory against West Broward. They are seeded first for the Class 4A, District 16 tournament. Roman Garcia is batting .382 and Donovan Thiery is 7-1 with a 1.57 ERA.

21. St. Thomas Aquinas (19-4)

Last time: 22

The Raiders have won four of their last five games. They are seeded No. 1 for the Class 6A, District 15 tournament. Nico Sabatino is batting .500, and Brady Gollan is 5-1 with a 2.85 ERA.

22. Mater Academy (19-5)

Last time: Not ranked

The Lions roar back into the Top 25 after winning seven of their last nine games. They are seeded No. 1 for the Class 5A, District 16 tournament. Andre Suarez is batting .417 and Leodan Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 1.28 ERA.

23. West Broward (17-7)

Last time: 25

The Bobcats have won five of their last seven games, including a 14-4 victory against St. Thomas Aquinas.

24. Mosley (19-6)

Last time: Not ranked

The Dolphins race into the Top 25 after winning five of their last six games. The Panhandle school is seeded second behind Chiles in the Class 5A, District 2 tournament. Brady Lee is batting .421, and Ryan Harless is 8-0 with a sparkling 0.14 ERA.

25. Lakeland Christian (17-3)

Last time: Not ranked

The small Polk County private school has won six straight to close the regular season. The Vikings, who have beaten a number of large-class schools, are seeded No. 1 for the Class 2A, District 7 tournament. Gavin Byrd is batting .421.

Dropped out: IMG Royal (16-4), St. Johns Country Day (17-8), North Broward Prep (17-6), Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville) (18-7)

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962