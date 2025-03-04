Florida high school basketball Class 4A Semifinal: Eustis vs Gibbs live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Eustis Panthers taking on the Gibbs Gladiators.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 4A championship game on Thursday.
Eustis has returned to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.
Gibbs is back in the Final Four for the second consecutive season.
PREGAME
The Class 4A boys basketball semifinal between Eustis and Gibbs will tip-off at 7:02 p.m.
Eustis Starting Lineup: John Miller, Andrew Riley, Lomar Sparrow, Cornelius Hines, Timothy Key
Gibbs Starting Lineup: Isaiah Medina, O'Neal Delancy, Mathis Roberts, Jacob Daniels, Bobby Crawford
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Gibbs controls the opening tip
O'Neal Delancy (Gibbs) gets the scoring started... 3-0 Gibbs
Cornelius Hines (Eustis) answers right back to put the Panthers on the board... 3-2
Two minutes into the game... Gibbs leading 7-6
Timeout Eustis... Gibbs leading 11-8 with 4:29 left in the opening quarter