Florida high school basketball Class 4A Semifinal: Eustis vs Gibbs live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 4A Semifinal between the Eustis Panthers taking on the Gibbs Gladiators. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

Gibbs Gladiators guard Jacob Daniels (10) goes for a lay up as St. Joseph Knights guard Malcolm Price (2) guards him during the second quarter of the City of Palms Classic sunshine series championship game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Eustis has returned to the Final Four for the first time since 2008.

Gibbs is back in the Final Four for the second consecutive season.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Eustis

Gibbs

PREGAME

The Class 4A boys basketball semifinal between Eustis and Gibbs will tip-off at 7:02 p.m.

Eustis Starting Lineup: John Miller, Andrew Riley, Lomar Sparrow, Cornelius Hines, Timothy Key

Gibbs Starting Lineup: Isaiah Medina, O'Neal Delancy, Mathis Roberts, Jacob Daniels, Bobby Crawford

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Gibbs controls the opening tip

O'Neal Delancy (Gibbs) gets the scoring started... 3-0 Gibbs

Cornelius Hines (Eustis) answers right back to put the Panthers on the board... 3-2

Two minutes into the game... Gibbs leading 7-6

Timeout Eustis... Gibbs leading 11-8 with 4:29 left in the opening quarter

