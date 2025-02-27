Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A Final: Victory Christian Academy vs Sagemont live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Class 1A title game between Victory Christian Academy and Sagemont
Victory Christian Academy (25-6) is in the state championship for the first time in program history, after needing four overtimes in their semifinal game against North Tampa Christian.
Sagemont (21-8) is seeking their third consecutive state title and got to the state championship game, following a 66-53 semifinal win over Impact Christian Academy.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Victory Christian
Sagemont
PREGAME
The Class 1A boys basketball championship game between Victory Christian Academy and Sagemont will tip-off at 7:02 p.m.