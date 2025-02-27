High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A Final: Victory Christian Academy vs Sagemont live updates

A champion will be crowned in Class 1A between Victory Christian Academy and Sagemont. High School on SI will be providing live updates

Ross Van De Griek

Victory Christian (10) Quinton Wilson goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Victory Christian (10) Quinton Wilson goes up for the shot over North Tampa Christian (14) Toni Bryant during the FHSAA 1A state semi final game at the RP Funding Center Tuesday February 25, 2025 in Lakeland Fl. Victory won 65-63 in 4 overtime periods. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Class 1A title game between Victory Christian Academy and Sagemont

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned the Class 1A boys basketball champion.

Victory Christian Academy (25-6) is in the state championship for the first time in program history, after needing four overtimes in their semifinal game against North Tampa Christian.

Sagemont (21-8) is seeking their third consecutive state title and got to the state championship game, following a 66-53 semifinal win over Impact Christian Academy.

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Victory Christian

Sagemont

PREGAME

The Class 1A boys basketball championship game between Victory Christian Academy and Sagemont will tip-off at 7:02 p.m.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida