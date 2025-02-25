High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 1A semifinal: Victory Christian vs. North Tampa Christian

Follow along with the live updates from the Class 1A boys basketball semifinal live from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Bill Kemp

Victory Christian Academy 2028 CG Quinton Wilson
Victory Christian Academy 2028 CG Quinton Wilson / Ross Van Griek

Lakeland Victory Christian will face North Florida Christian in the second 1A boys semifinal of the day. The winner will square off against the winner of the Jacksonville Impact Christian vs Weston Sagemont class for the 1A state championship Thurday at 7 p.m.

Teams

1

2

3

4

Final

Victory

N. Tampa

Please refresh and check back for updates

Published
Bill Kemp
BILL KEMP

Bill Kemp is an award-winning sports journalist at the state and national levels. Over the course of 25 years, he’s covered more than 4,000 sporting events including the NFL regular season, playoffs and Super Bowls, Major League Baseball regular season and spring training, NASCAR racing at Daytona and Talladega International Speedways and major college football regular seasons and bowl games. He was named by the Associated Press Sports Editors as a Top 10 sports columnist and Top 3 by the Alabama Press Association for best sports column and sports page design. He has served as preps editor at the Lakeland Ledger as well as sports editor at five different newspapers in Florida and Alabama. He has been published in dozens of newspapers including USA Today, the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel, the Jacksonville Times Union and the Tampa Bay Times. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida. He has been writing for SBLive Sports since 2022.

Home/Florida