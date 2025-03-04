Florida high school boys basketball Class 4A Semifinal: Ribault vs Stranahan live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Ribault Trojans taking on the Stranahan Dragons
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 4A championship game on Thursday.
Ribault is in the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons, seeking their first state championship game appearance since 2014.
Stranahan is in the Final Four for the first time since 2022.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Ribault
22
Stranahan
20
PREGAME
The Class 4A boys basketball semifinal between Ribault and Stranahan will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.
Ribault Starting Lineup: Kaleb McDuffie, Kaden Toure, Ty'reon Bradwell, Marcus Pressley, Jamian Jackson
Stranahan Starting Lineup: Christian Yeargin, Damari Foster, David Nealy, Esron Simeon, Isaiah Brown
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Ribault controls the opening tip
Ribault has started the game on a 6-0 run.
David Nealy (Stranahan) gets the Dragons on the board... 6-3 Ribault
Ribault a perfect 6-for-6 from the field to start the game... 14-7 Ribault
Midway through the opening quarter... 14-8 Ribault
Two minutes left in the opening quarter... 20-15 Ribault
End of 1st Quarter: Ribault 22, Stranahan 20