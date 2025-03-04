High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 4A Semifinal: Ribault vs Stranahan live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 4A Semifinal between the Ribault Trojans taking on the Stranahan Dragons. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

Ribault's Kaden Toure (3) dribbles past Jackson's Terrell Mosely (0) during the first quarter of the Gateway Conference high school boys basketball tournament final Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Ribault's Kaden Toure (3) dribbles past Jackson's Terrell Mosely (0) during the first quarter of the Gateway Conference high school boys basketball tournament final Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at Jackson High School in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Ribault Trojans taking on the Stranahan Dragons

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 4A championship game on Thursday.

Ribault is in the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons, seeking their first state championship game appearance since 2014.

Stranahan is in the Final Four for the first time since 2022.

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Ribault

22

Stranahan

20

PREGAME

The Class 4A boys basketball semifinal between Ribault and Stranahan will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.

Ribault Starting Lineup: Kaleb McDuffie, Kaden Toure, Ty'reon Bradwell, Marcus Pressley, Jamian Jackson

Stranahan Starting Lineup: Christian Yeargin, Damari Foster, David Nealy, Esron Simeon, Isaiah Brown

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Ribault controls the opening tip

Ribault has started the game on a 6-0 run.

David Nealy (Stranahan) gets the Dragons on the board... 6-3 Ribault

Ribault a perfect 6-for-6 from the field to start the game... 14-7 Ribault

Midway through the opening quarter... 14-8 Ribault

Two minutes left in the opening quarter... 20-15 Ribault

End of 1st Quarter: Ribault 22, Stranahan 20

Published |Modified
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida