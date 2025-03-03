Florida high school boys basketball Class 4A Semifinals preview, prediction
The FHSAA Class 4A boys basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Tuesday's state semifinal games, both matchups should be intriguing to watch as we feature a couple of first-time semifinalists.
In our first semifinal, The No. 3 seed Ribault Trojans will be taking on the No. 2 seed Stranahan Dragons in a matchup featuring North and South Florida programs. In the second semifinal, the No. 4 seed Eustis Panthers take on the reigning Class 4A champion and No. 1 seed Gibbs Gladiators
Class 4A Semifinal #1: Tuesday, March 4 at 3:00 p.m.
Ribault (21-8) vs Stranahan (23-7)
The Ribault Trojans are in the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons are looking to reach the state championship game which they have not done since 2014.
The Trojans reached the Final Four this year, despite being a district runner-up where they have won three straight games since sustaining that 70-66 loss to Raines in the District Championship Game back on February 7.
The Trojans' three victories this postseason have came by 20+ points including a 62-37 win over Rickards in the regional final back on February 20.
The Trojans are led by senior guards Kaden Toure and Jamian Jackson, who are averaging 16.7 and 14.8 points per game, respectively.
The Stranahan Dragons are back in the Final Four for the first time since 2022 where they won the Class 5A Championship Game against St. Petersburg
The Dragons come into Tuesday's Final Four on a five-game winning streak dating back to January 31 where they lost to Chaminade-Madonna, 52-48.
The Dragons have three players averaging double figures, led by junior guard Christian Yeargin, who is averaging 14.8 points per game this season. Also keep an eye on 6'4 junior guard David Nealy, who is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season.
The Dragons punched their ticket to the Final Four after defeating St. Brendan, 72-61 in the regional finals back on February 20.
Prediction: Stranahan
Class 4A Semifinal #2: Tuesday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m.
Eustis (21-8) vs Gibbs (26-4)
The Eustis Panthers are in the Final Four for the first time since 2008, where they lost to Kathleen 72-69.
The Panthers come into Tuesday's semifinal matchup on a six-game winning streak dating back to January 29 where they lost 60-57 to 7A semifinalist Seminole (Sanford).
The Panthers have not reached the state championship game since 1991, where they lost to PK Yonge, 59-58 under head coach Mike Herring.
The Panthers are led by seniors Timothy Key and Cornelius Hines who are combining to average 23.8 points per game this season.
The Panthers are averaging just 54.9 points per game this season which will be the key if they can slow down a potent offense like Gibbs who are averaging 70.8 points per game this season.
The Gladiators come into Tuesday's semifinal matchup against Eustis on a 19-game win streak dating back to December 30, 2024 against 6A semifinalist St. Thomas Aquinas at the Kingdom of the Sun Championship Game.
The Gladiators have been led by sophomore guard O'Neal Delancy who is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, alongside senior point guard Jacob Daniels who is averaging 17.1 points per game.
The Gladiators are just two wins away from repeating as state champions which no Pinellas County school has ever done.
The Gladiators reached the Final Four by defeating Blake, (2024 Class 5A runner-up) 50-49 in the regional final back on February 20.
Prediction: Gibbs