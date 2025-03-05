High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 5A semifinal: Leesburg vs Ponte Vedra live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 5A Semifinal between the Leesburg Yellow Jackets taking on the Ponte Vedra Sharks. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

Ponte Vedra Sharks guard David Sanchez Barrera (2) passes the ball in the second half. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets played the Ponte Vedra Sharks in the District 4-5A Final Friday night, February 7, 2025 at Ed White High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Ponte Vedra defeated St. Augustine 49-30. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]2025 / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Leesburg Yellow Jackets taking on the Ponte Vedra Sharks.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.

Leesburg returns to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.

Ponte Vedra returns to the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Leesburg

12

7

16

Ponte Vedra

17

11

5

PREGAME

The Class 5A boys basketball semifinal between Leesburg and Ponte Vedra will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.

Leesburg Starting Lineup: Jalen Brown, Angelo Moton, Xavier Campbell, Evan James, Julius Nelson

Ponte Vedra Starting Lineup: Noah Simmons, David Sanchez-Barrera, Trace Westercamp, Alex Katsikas, Maddox Palmer

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Ponte Vedra wins the opening tip

Maddox Palmer (Ponte Vedra) begins the scoring... 2-0 Sharks

Alex Katsikas (Ponte Vedra) drains a corner three... 5-0

Palmer (Ponte Vedra) knocks down his first field goal... 7-0

Palmer with six quick points for the Sharks... 9-0

Angelo Moton (Leesburg) gets the Yellow Jackets on the board... 9-2

Evan James (Leesburg) knocks down their first field goal... 9-4

Leesburg on a 6-0 run... 9-6 Sharks with 3:30 left in the opening quarter

Under two minutes left in the first quarter... 15-8 Ponte Vedra

End of 1st Quarter: Ponte Vedra 17, Leesburg 12

2ND QUARTER

Two minutes into the second quarter, score remains 17-12

David Sanchez-Barrera (Ponte Vedra) ends a four-minute scoring drought... 19-12 Sharks

Under three minutes remaining in the second quarter... 21-13 Sharks

Xavier Campbell (Leesburg) snaps a streak of nine straight misses from 3-point range... 21-16

Under two minutes remaining in the half... 23-16 Sharks

Halftime: Ponte Vedra 28, Leesburg 19

3RD QUARTER

Second half is underway

Two minutes into the third quarter... Score remains 28-19 Ponte Vedra

Jalen Brown (Leesburg) knocks down the first field goal of the second half... 29-22

Palmer answers right back increasing the Sharks lead back to nine... 31-22

Midway through the third quarter... Ponte Vedra leading 33-25

Leesburg has cut the deficit to just four... 33-29 with 2:30 left in the third quarter

Timeout Leesburg... 33-31 Ponte Vedra with 2:04 left in the third quarter

Angelo Moton (Leesburg) gives the Yellow Jackets their first lead... 35-33

End of 3rd Quarter: Leesburg 35, Ponte Vedra 33

