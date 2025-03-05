Florida high school boys basketball Class 5A semifinal: Leesburg vs Ponte Vedra live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Leesburg Yellow Jackets taking on the Ponte Vedra Sharks.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.
Leesburg returns to the Final Four for the first time since 2018.
Ponte Vedra returns to the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season.
PREGAME
The Class 5A boys basketball semifinal between Leesburg and Ponte Vedra will tip-off at 3:02 p.m.
Leesburg Starting Lineup: Jalen Brown, Angelo Moton, Xavier Campbell, Evan James, Julius Nelson
Ponte Vedra Starting Lineup: Noah Simmons, David Sanchez-Barrera, Trace Westercamp, Alex Katsikas, Maddox Palmer
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Ponte Vedra wins the opening tip
Maddox Palmer (Ponte Vedra) begins the scoring... 2-0 Sharks
Alex Katsikas (Ponte Vedra) drains a corner three... 5-0
Palmer (Ponte Vedra) knocks down his first field goal... 7-0
Palmer with six quick points for the Sharks... 9-0
Angelo Moton (Leesburg) gets the Yellow Jackets on the board... 9-2
Evan James (Leesburg) knocks down their first field goal... 9-4
Leesburg on a 6-0 run... 9-6 Sharks with 3:30 left in the opening quarter
Under two minutes left in the first quarter... 15-8 Ponte Vedra
End of 1st Quarter: Ponte Vedra 17, Leesburg 12
2ND QUARTER
Two minutes into the second quarter, score remains 17-12
David Sanchez-Barrera (Ponte Vedra) ends a four-minute scoring drought... 19-12 Sharks
Under three minutes remaining in the second quarter... 21-13 Sharks
Xavier Campbell (Leesburg) snaps a streak of nine straight misses from 3-point range... 21-16
Under two minutes remaining in the half... 23-16 Sharks
Halftime: Ponte Vedra 28, Leesburg 19
3RD QUARTER
Second half is underway
Two minutes into the third quarter... Score remains 28-19 Ponte Vedra
Jalen Brown (Leesburg) knocks down the first field goal of the second half... 29-22
Palmer answers right back increasing the Sharks lead back to nine... 31-22
Midway through the third quarter... Ponte Vedra leading 33-25
Leesburg has cut the deficit to just four... 33-29 with 2:30 left in the third quarter
Timeout Leesburg... 33-31 Ponte Vedra with 2:04 left in the third quarter
Angelo Moton (Leesburg) gives the Yellow Jackets their first lead... 35-33
End of 3rd Quarter: Leesburg 35, Ponte Vedra 33