Florida high school boys basketball Class 7A Final: Windermere vs Columbus live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 7A Championship Game between the Windermere Wolverines taking on the Columbus Explorers. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the afternoon.

Columbus Explorers guard Cello Jackson (1) makes a lay up during the third quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game after the game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Columbus Explorers guard Cello Jackson (1) makes a lay up during the third quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game after the game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Windermere Wolverines taking on the Columbus Explorers.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 7A championship game on Saturday.

Windermere is seeking their first state championship in school history.

Columbus is seeking their fourth consecutive and overall state championship in school history.

Windermere defeated Sarasota, 59-39 in their semifinal game on Friday.

Columbus defeated Seminole (Sanford), 78-48 in their semifinal game on Friday.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Windermere

Columbus

PREGAME

The Class 7A boys basketball championship game between Windermere and Columbus will tip-off at 1:00 p.m.

