Projecting the College Football AP Top 25 for Week 2
The college football season got off to a raucous start in Week Zero, and was back in full force in Week 1 with a full slate of games.
No. 3 Ohio State held serve against No. 1 Texas, spoiling the much-anticipated start for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Elsewhere, unranked Florida State took the fight to No. 8 Alabama in Tallahassee, winning by two touchdowns as a two-touchdown underdog. The Crimson Tide will certainly need to turn things around quickly to take the heat off head coach Kalen DeBoer, who has now followed up an underwhelming year one with a dud in his year two opener.
In Saturday's final headliner, the No. 9 LSU Tigers went on the road to No. 4 Clemson and rode their swarming defense to an impressive road victory. It was the first win in a season opener for Brian Kelly at LSU to kickoff a very important year four.
There are more games coming Sunday, with No. 13 South Carolina taking on Virginia Tech in Atlanta, as well as No. 6 Notre Dame traveling on the road to No. 10 Miami. One final game for the weekend will take place on Monday night, as Bill Belichick makes his debut in Chapel Hill against TCU.
For now, here's an early look at the Projected AP Top 25 ranking heading into Week 2.
Projected AP Top 25 Ranking for Week 2
1. Penn State Nittany Lions: 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 46-11 vs. Nevada
Week 2: Home vs. Florida International
2. Ohio State Buckeyes: 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 14-7 vs. No. 1 Texas
Week 2: Home vs. Grambling
3. Georgia Bulldogs: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-7 vs. Marshall
Week 2: Home vs. Austin Peay
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 0-0
This Week: Away at No. 10 Miami (FL) - Sunday, Aug. 31
Week 2: Idle
5. Oregon Ducks: 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 59-13 vs. Montana State
Week 2: Home vs. Oklahoma State
6. LSU Tigers: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 17-10 at No. 4 Clemson
Week 2: Home vs. Louisiana Tech
7. Texas Longhorns: 0-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Lost 14-7 at No. 3 Ohio State
Week 2: Home vs. San Jose State
8. Clemson Tigers: 0-1 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Lost 17-10 vs. No. 9 LSU
Week 2: Home vs. Troy
9. Miami Hurricanes: 0-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Home vs. No. 6 Notre Dame - Sunday, Aug. 31
Week 2: Home vs. Bethune-Cookman
10. Arizona State: 0-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Home vs. Northern Arizona (LATE Saturday)
Week 2: Away at Mississippi State
11. Illinois Fighting Illini: 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 52-3 vs. Western Illinois
Week 2: Away at Duke
12. South Carolina Gamecocks: 0-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Neutral site game in Atlanta vs. Virginia Tech - Sunday, Aug. 31
Week 2: Home vs. South Carolina State
13. Michigan Wolverines: 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 34-17 vs. New Mexico
Week 2: Away at Oklahoma
14. Florida Gators: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 55-0 vs. Long Island
Week 2: Home vs. South Florida
15. SMU Mustangs: 1-0 (0-0 ACC)
This Week: Won 42-10 vs. East Texas A&M
Week 2: Home vs. Baylor
16. Oklahoma Sooners: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 35-3 vs. Illinois State
Week 2: Home vs. Michigan
17. Texas A&M Aggies: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 42-24 vs. UTSA
Week 2: Home vs. Utah State
18. Auburn Tigers: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 38-24 at Baylor
Week 2: Home vs. Ball State
19. Alabama Crimson Tide: 0-1 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Lost 31-17 at Florida State
Week 2: Home vs. Louisiana Monroe
20. Indiana Hoosiers: 1-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
This Week: Won 27-14 vs. Old Dominion
Week 2: Home vs. Kennesaw State
21. Ole Miss Rebels: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 63-7 vs. Georgia State
Week 2: Away at Kentucky
22. Iowa State Cyclones: 2-0 (1-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 55-7 vs. South Dakota State
Week 2: Home vs. Iowa
23. Texas Tech Red Raiders: 1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 67-7 vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Week 2: Home vs. Kent State
24. Tennessee Volunteers: 1-0 (0-0 SEC)
This Week: Won 45-26 vs. Syracuse
Week 2: Home vs. East Tennessee State
25. BYU Cougars: 1-0 (0-0 Big 12)
This Week: Won 69-0 vs. Portland State
Week 2: Home vs. Stanford
Dropped from Ranking: No. 17 Kansas State, No. 25 Boise State
Others Considered: Utah, Louisville, USC, Georgia Tech