Florida high school football: 3 takeaways from Community School of Naples-Gadsden County spring scrimmage
NAPLES, FLORIDA- Gadsden County reached Florida's Class 2A state championship game last season, falling just short of upending Cocoa and took the field for the first time since then on Thursday evening versus Community School of Naples.
If you were looking for a final score regarding who the winner and loser were, don't bother as the meeting between the two schools was more of a situational scrimmage between the two talented programs.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the scrimmage and provide three takeaways from Thursday evening:
1. Gadsden County is taking the next step in 2025
If you were thinking that last year's visit to Miami for the 2A state championship doesn't have Russell Ellington's bunch burning for another opportunity to reach the mountain top, you'd be well off your rocker. The Jaguars are a loaded team and will be in the running once again in Class 2A behind some familiar faces and some new ones. When it comes to returners, look no further than Daylen Green, who showcased his all-around play for Gadsden County. Whether Green was lining up at linebacker and lowering the boom or situationally seeing time at wide receiver, he was impactful for the Jaguars. 6-foot-6 quarterback Landon Dougherty was solid all throughout the evening, finding targets like Lorenzo Barnes or Andreas Green. Mississippi State pledge Jakobe Green made his debut for Gadsden County after playing at Niceville in '24, seeing time on both the offensive and defensive line before exiting the scrimmage due to a injury.
2. Community School of Naples displayed its slew of talent
It wasn't just Gadsden County showing out when it came to athletes. Community School of Naples has a bunch of weapons, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Cale Austin, a 2026 product, looked solid in managing the Seahawks' offense and his favorite target was 2027 4-star tight end Landon Wolny, who made numerous plays throughout the evening. 2026 3-star Jayvian Tanelus was another player for CSN that stood out until being taken out for the evening. If one thing was apparent, the Seahawks should be a force in Class 1A this fall.
3. This wasn't your same ole 4-quarter spring game
Something you realized fairly quickly at the outset of this spring meeting between Gadsden County and Community School of Naples was this wasn't going to be any sort of game that featured a winner or loser. In fact, referees weren't involved in the meeting whatsoever. Both teams faced off in more of a situational scrimmage where each team got to drive the length of the field to redzone situations and also a 2-minute drill session. The scrimmage began roughly around 6 p.m. and ended just before 8 p.m. The Jaguars traveled around seven hours from Havana and certainly got some good work in as both clubs figure to be in the mix when it comes to their respective classifications.
"This was designed by us," Community School of Naples head coach Jonah Dubinski said. "We wanted to craft something that allowed us to work on what we needed to. If you go out and want to play a spring game, you want to declare yourself a winner and a loser, that's all great. Spring football records don't count. We decided to get work at where we needed and I think we were both happy with the result."
