Florida High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)
2. St. Petersburg Catholic (10-1)
3. True North Classical Academy (7-3)
4. Williston (9-1)
5. Westminster Christian (8-2)
6. Edison (4-4)
7. Palmer Trinity (6-2)
8. Impact Christian Academy (7-3)
9. North Florida Educational Institute (6-4)
10. Fort White (6-4)
11. Frostproof (6-3)
12. Benjamin (3-7)
13. FAMU (3-5)
14. Taylor (2-7)
15. Somerset Prep (2-8)
16. Union County (2-7)
17. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-5)
18. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-7)
19. Somerset Academy Key (0-9)
20. P.K. Yonge (0-10)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lakewood (10-0)
2. Bradford (9-1)
3. Glades Central (9-1)
4. Killian (7-2)
5. The Villages Charter (9-1)
6. Taylor County (9-1)
7. West Nassau (8-1)
8. Cocoa (5-4)
9. Umatilla (10-0)
10. South Walton (7-2)
11. Gulliver Prep (5-3)
12. Ransom Everglades (6-4)
13. Carol City (6-3)
14. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (7-3)
15. Newberry (5-5)
16. South Sumter (6-5)
17. Freeport (5-4)
18. Baldwin (7-3)
19. North Miami Beach (4-5)
20. Astronaut (5-5)
21. Gadsden County (2-6)
22. Somerset Academy - Canyons (5-5)
23. Hallandale (5-4)
24. Bozeman (5-4)
25. Palatka (4-6)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker (9-1)
2. Raines (9-0)
3. Northwestern (7-1)
4. Miami Central (6-1)
5. Merritt Island (6-3)
6. Bay (9-1)
7. Eastside (8-2)
8. Eau Gallie (6-3)
9. Yulee (8-2)
10. Nature Coast Tech (8-2)
11. Jefferson (9-1)
12. Cypress Lake (7-3)
13. Lely (7-3)
14. Titusville (5-5)
15. Satellite (6-1)
16. Key West (6-4)
17. Estero (7-3)
18. Tavares (6-4)
19. Wakulla (6-4)
20. West Florida (5-4)
21. Chamberlain (7-3)
22. Hernando (7-3)
23. Dunnellon (4-6)
24. Godby (4-5)
25. Boca Ciega (4-6)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Jones (8-2)
2. Zephyrhills (10-0)
3. Lake Wales (8-2)
4. St. Augustine (9-1)
5. Archbishop McCarthy (8-2)
6. Dillard (8-0)
7. Choctawhatchee (9-1)
8. Columbia (8-2)
9. Port Charlotte (7-2)
10. Clearwater (7-3)
11. Auburndale (8-2)
12. New Smyrna Beach (8-2)
13. Vanguard (8-2)
14. Naples (6-3-1)
15. South Fort Myers (7-3)
16. Hialeah (7-2)
17. Plantation (6-3)
18. Jensen Beach (8-2)
19. Dunbar (7-3)
20. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (7-3)
21. Southeast (8-2)
22. Osceola (7-3)
23. Blake (7-3)
24. River Ridge (7-3)
25. Deltona (5-5)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (9-1)
2. Edgewater (10-0)
3. Lakeland (8-2)
4. Gaither (9-1)
5. Mainland (7-2)
6. Tampa Bay Tech (8-2)
7. Atlantic (9-1)
8. Parrish Community (9-1)
9. Ponte Vedra (8-2)
10. Mosley (9-1)
11. McArthur (8-2)
12. Riverdale (8-1)
13. Martin County (8-2)
14. Cape Coral (9-1)
15. Sebring (5-4)
16. Coconut Creek (8-2)
17. Mater Academy Charter (8-2)
18. Middleburg (8-2)
19. Milton (7-3)
20. Lincoln (6-4)
21. Beachside (6-3)
22. Fleming Island (6-3)
23. Niceville (6-4)
24. Matanzas (7-3)
25. Chiles (6-3)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Buchholz (9-1)
2. Armwood (10-0)
3. Palmetto (8-1)
4. West Boca Raton (8-2)
5. Mandarin (8-2)
6. Nease (8-2)
7. Oakleaf (8-2)
8. Evans (7-2)
9. East Lake (8-2)
10. Southridge (7-1)
11. West Broward (8-2)
12. Mitchell (8-2)
13. Lennard (8-2)
14. St. Cloud (8-2)
15. South Lake (8-2)
16. Oviedo (8-2)
17. Osceola (6-4)
18. Crestview (6-3)
19. Largo (6-4)
20. Monarch (6-4)
21. Flanagan (7-2)
22. Wiregrass Ranch (5-5)
23. Tate (7-3)
24. Palm Harbor University (6-4)
25. Fletcher (6-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. DeLand (10-0)
2. Vero Beach (10-0)
3. Jupiter (10-0)
4. Spruce Creek (8-2)
5. Lake Mary (7-3)
6. Riverview (8-1-1)
7. Venice (6-3)
8. Palmetto (7-1)
9. Boone (9-1)
10. West Orange (9-1)
11. Central (8-1)
12. Sumner (8-2)
13. Windermere (9-0)
14. Plant City (7-3)
15. Palm Beach Central (5-4)
16. Winter Park (6-5)
17. Lake Nona (7-3)
18. Hagerty (6-4)
19. Santaluces (6-2)
20. Seminole (5-5)
21. Goleman (6-3)
22. Ocoee (6-4)
23. Lake Brantley (6-4)
24. Dr. Phillips (6-3)
25. Creekside (4-6)