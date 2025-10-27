Florida High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (7-1)
2. St. Petersburg Catholic (9-1)
3. True North Classical Academy (6-3)
4. Williston (8-1)
5. Westminster Christian (8-1)
6. Edison (3-4)
7. Palmer Trinity (5-2)
8. Impact Christian Academy (6-3)
9. Frostproof (6-3)
10. North Florida Educational Institute (5-4)
11. Fort White (5-4)
12. Benjamin (3-6)
13. FAMU (2-5)
14. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-4)
15. Somerset Prep (2-6)
16. Union County (2-6)
17. Taylor (2-6)
18. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-7)
19. Somerset Academy Key (0-9)
20. P.K. Yonge (0-9)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lakewood (9-0)
2. Bradford (9-1)
3. Taylor County (8-1)
4. Killian (6-2)
5. West Nassau (8-1)
6. Glades Central (8-1)
7. Umatilla (10-0)
8. The Villages Charter (8-1)
9. Carol City (6-2)
10. Cocoa (4-4)
11. South Walton (6-2)
12. South Sumter (6-4)
13. Gulliver Prep (4-3)
14. Ransom Everglades (5-4)
15. Baldwin (7-2)
16. North Miami Beach (4-4)
17. Astronaut (5-4)
18. Avon Park (6-2)
19. Monsignor Pace (3-5)
20. Newberry (4-5)
21. Freeport (4-4)
22. Bozeman (5-3)
23. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (4-3)
24. Somerset Academy - Canyons (3-5)
25. Hallandale (4-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker (8-1)
2. Northwestern (7-1)
3. Raines (8-0)
4. Miami Central (5-1)
5. Bay (8-1)
6. Eastside (7-2)
7. Eau Gallie (6-3)
8. Merritt Island (5-3)
9. Jefferson (9-1)
10. Yulee (7-2)
11. Key West (6-3)
12. Lely (6-3)
13. Cypress Lake (6-3)
14. Nature Coast Tech (7-2)
15. Wakulla (6-3)
16. Titusville (4-5)
17. Satellite (6-1)
18. Estero (6-3)
19. Chamberlain (7-2)
20. Somerset Academy (7-4)
21. Godby (4-4)
22. Tavares (5-4)
23. Hernando (7-2)
24. Weeki Wachee (7-2)
25. Baker County (4-5)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine (9-0)
2. Choctawhatchee (9-0)
3. Zephyrhills (9-0)
4. Jones (7-2)
5. Columbia (8-1)
6. Lake Wales (7-2)
7. Port Charlotte (7-1)
8. Clearwater (7-3)
9. Auburndale (7-2)
10. Dillard (7-0)
11. Archbishop McCarthy (7-2)
12. Jensen Beach (8-1)
13. South Fort Myers (7-2)
14. New Smyrna Beach (7-2)
15. Vanguard (7-2)
16. Hialeah (7-2)
17. Naples (6-3-1)
18. River Ridge (7-2)
19. Plantation (5-3)
20. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (6-3)
21. Dunbar (6-3)
22. Blake (7-3)
23. Seabreeze (5-4)
24. Norland (3-6)
25. Southeast (7-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Lakeland (8-1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1)
3. Gaither (8-1)
4. Atlantic (9-0)
5. Edgewater (9-0)
6. Mainland (6-2)
7. Tampa Bay Tech (7-2)
8. Mosley (8-1)
9. Riverdale (7-1)
10. Parrish Community (8-1)
11. Ponte Vedra (7-2)
12. McArthur (7-2)
13. Coconut Creek (7-2)
14. Martin County (7-2)
15. Mater Academy Charter (7-2)
16. Beachside (6-2)
17. Cape Coral (8-1)
18. Sebring (4-4)
19. Manatee (4-5)
20. Milton (7-2)
21. Middleburg (7-2)
22. Niceville (5-4)
23. Chiles (5-3)
24. Winter Springs (6-3)
25. Fleming Island (5-3)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Buchholz (8-1)
2. Armwood (9-0)
3. Palmetto (7-1)
4. Nease (7-2)
5. West Boca Raton (7-2)
6. Mandarin (7-2)
7. Mitchell (7-2)
8. West Broward (7-2)
9. Oakleaf (7-2)
10. Evans (6-2)
11. Southridge (6-1)
12. South Lake (7-2)
13. East Lake (7-2)
14. Osceola (6-3)
15. Oviedo (7-2)
16. St. Cloud (7-2)
17. Crestview (5-3)
18. Forest (7-2)
19. Viera (6-3)
20. Lennard (7-2)
21. Fletcher (6-3)
22. Flanagan (7-2)
23. Monarch (5-4)
24. Riverview (6-3)
25. Durant (5-5)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. DeLand (9-0)
2. Vero Beach (9-0)
3. Boone (9-0)
4. Spruce Creek (7-2)
5. Jupiter (9-0)
6. Venice (6-3)
7. Riverview (7-1-1)
8. Sumner (8-2)
9. Palmetto (6-1)
10. Lake Mary (6-3)
11. West Orange (8-1)
12. Central (7-1)
13. Windermere (8-0)
14. Plant City (7-3)
15. Santaluces (6-2)
16. Dr. Phillips (6-2)
17. Seminole (5-4)
18. Ocoee (6-3)
19. Goleman (5-3)
20. Lake Nona (6-3)
21. Winter Park (5-5)
22. Palm Beach Central (4-4)
23. Hagerty (5-4)
24. Lake Brantley (6-3)
25. Spanish River (5-3)