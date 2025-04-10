Florida high school football: Armwood announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 3-time state champion Armwood Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Gaither (2023 Class 3M state semifinalist), Plant and Tampa Bay Tech (2021 Class 7A state finalist).
Among other teams on the Hawks' schedule are Durant, Hillsborough, Sickles, Steinbrenner, Riverview and at home against an always solid Sumner squad.
Below is the Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 ARMWOOD HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Gaither
Aug. 29: vs. Sumner
Sep. 5: at Tampa Bay Tech
Sep. 12: at Durant
Sep. 19: vs. Hillsborough
Sep. 26: at Plant
Oct. 10: vs. Sickles
Oct. 17: vs. Steinbrenner
Oct. 24: vs. Wharton
Oct. 31: at Riverview
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi