Florida high school football: Armwood announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Hawks' schedule are teams like Gaither, Plant and Tampa Bay Tech

Andy Villamarzo

Armwood's defense showed why they might be one of the best in the Sunshine State
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 3-time state champion Armwood Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Gaither (2023 Class 3M state semifinalist), Plant and Tampa Bay Tech (2021 Class 7A state finalist).

Among other teams on the Hawks' schedule are Durant, Hillsborough, Sickles, Steinbrenner, Riverview and at home against an always solid Sumner squad.

Below is the Hawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 ARMWOOD HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Clearwater Central Catholic (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Gaither

Aug. 29: vs. Sumner

Sep. 5: at Tampa Bay Tech

Sep. 12: at Durant

Sep. 19: vs. Hillsborough

Sep. 26: at Plant

Oct. 10: vs. Sickles

Oct. 17: vs. Steinbrenner

Oct. 24: vs. Wharton

Oct. 31: at Riverview

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

