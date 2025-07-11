Florida high school football: Bergen Catholic, West Boca Raton to meet in September
The high school football season in Florida is loaded with stellar matchups from across the state, and this matchup in September will be no different.
West Boca Raton announced in a social media post that they will be hosting the four-time reigning New Jersey Independent Non-Public A Champion Bergen Catholic Crusaders on Friday, September 5 as part of the Adidas Football Classic.
The Bulls are coming off a perfect 15-0 season in 2024, where they won their first state championship in program history defeating Kissimmee Osceola back in December, as well as having a stifling defense that allowed just 8.2 points per game last season.
The Bulls have also put together a gauntlet of a schedule where they will host Chaminade-Madonna in the kickoff classic on August 14th, followed by a home contest against Palm Beach Central on August 29th before their showdown with Bergen Catholic one week later.
The Bulls are destined to be heavy favorites to repeat as Class 6A champions, where they retain, on the offensive side of the ball, senior running back and University of Miami commit Javian Mallory and junior quarterback Trey Moran. On the defense, they will be led by senior defensive end and Liberty University commit Xavier Reid.
The Bergen Catholic Crusaders are coming off an 11-1 season in 2024 where they won their fourth consecutive Non-Public A state title and finished No. 7 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football Rankings. Their lone loss last season came in the season opener where they lost 27-14 to IMG Academy.
Earlier this year, Bergen Catholic announced their 2025 schedule, where they will face three reigning state champions on the schedule, including their season-opener on August 28 where they'll face East St. Louis (Illinois) as part of the Battle At The Beach.
The Crusaders will be led this season offensively by three-star senior running back Najee Calhoun and three-star junior wide receiver Bryan Porter.
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
