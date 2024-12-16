SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (12/16/2024)
Did Mater Dei do enough to secure the national championship?
The Monarchs have been No. 1 the entire season, and they stated their case to remain there when the final rankings come out next week by pulling away in the fourth quarter to defeat De La Salle 37-15 in California’s Open Division championship game.
In this week’s final slate of state championship games, two unbeatens — No. 2 Milton and No. 4 North Crowley — have the opportunity to show why they should displace Mater Dei.
The Eagles take on Langston Hughes in the Georgia 5A final, and the Panthers — fresh off beating former No. 2 Duncanville in the Texas 6A Division 1 semifinals — take on Westlake for the title.
Three new teams earned a spot in the penultimate Power 25 rankings, as freshly minted Florida 4A champion American Heritage (No. 19) joins North Carolina power Grimsley (No. 23) and Texas 6A Division 2 finalist Southlake Carroll (No. 23).
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 18 of our SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
December 16, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. No. 24 De La Salle 37-15
The Monarchs capped their second consecutive Open Division championship with a solid performance against the Spartans, with University of Washington signee Dash Beierly completing 18 of 27 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns.
Next: Season over
2. Milton (Ga.) (14-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Idle
The Eagles will make their case to win a national title Tuesday in the Georgia 5A state final.
Next: Dec. 17 vs. Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.), Georgia 5A championship
3. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Season over
The Gaels claimed their fourth consecutive Class 5A Division I championship and 21st state title.
4. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (15-0)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. No. 10 Duncanville (Texas) 36-34
The Panthers answered any lingering questions whether they are the real deal despite beating opponents by an average of 37 points per game entering their semifinal clash with Duncanville. They have a chance at their first undefeated season and first state title since 2003.
Next: Dec. 21 vs. No. 6 Westlake, UIL 6A Division 1 championship
5. Carrollton (Ga.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Idle
The Trojans also have a chance to finish an undefeated season with a state title this week.
Next: Dec. 18 vs. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Georgia 6A championship
6. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. No. 12 North Shore 35-10
The Chaparrals dominated their semifinal clash with North Shore, showing off a balanced attack (229 rushing yards, 207 passing yards) as junior quarterback Rees Wise had three touchdown passes and ran for a score.
Next: Dec. 21 vs. No. 4 North Crowley, UIL 6A Division 1 championship
7. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Season over
The Crusaders won a fourth consecutive Non-Public A championship by defeating rival Don Bosco Prep.
8. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (12-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Season over
The Cavaliers have won three consecutive MIAA A titles.
9. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (13-2)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. Central Catholic (Clearwater, Fla.) 42-7
The Lions overcame an 0-2 start to finish in a familiar fashion — raising a 1A state championship trophy, the program’s fourth in a row and ninth overall. Chattanooga signee Kelly SeJour Jr. led the defensive effort with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Next: Season over
10. Duncanville (Texas) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Lost to No. 4 North Crowley 36-34
The Panthers took a third-quarter lead in this epic UIL 6A Division 1 semifinal but couldn’t overcome two costly turnovers.
Next: Season over
11. Venice (Fla.) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Lake Mary (Fla.) 52-19
The Indians won their first state title since 2021 in their fourth consecutive appearance in a final, blowing open the 7A championship game late in the first half with a 24-point barrage.
Next: Season over
12. North Shore (Galena Park, Texas) (14-1)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Lost to No. 6 Westlake 35-10
The loss to the Chaparrals is no reason for the Mustangs to hang their heads, but they just couldn’t get anything going in the second half to rally from a 21-10 halftime deficit.
Next: Season over
13. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Season over
The Lions successfully defended their Open Division championship.
14. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (13-1)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Season over
The Chargers won their second consecutive Utah 6A state championship and fifth since 2018.
15. Avon (Ohio) (16-0)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Season over
The Eagles proved to be the best team in the Buckeye State over the course of the season.
16. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Season over
The Braves gave the Monarchs a much tougher game than their first meeting, but it wasn’t enough to win the rematch in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.
17. Bryant (Ark.) (13-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Season over
The Hornets avenged their loss to Bentonville in last year’s 7A state final to secure their sixth title in the past seven years.
18. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) (11-2)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Season over
The Hawks earned a third PIAA 6A championship with a dominant performance against Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
19. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (12-2)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Jones (Orlando, Fla.) 40-31
Miami signee Malachi Toney stepped in for injured Texas commit Dia Bell behind center to lead the Patriots to the 4A state title, completing his first 10 passes for more than 120 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Season over
20. East St. Louis (Ill.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Season over
The Flyers won their 11th Illinois state title by defeating Geneva in the 6A final.
21. Buford (Ga.) (12-2)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Season over
The Wolves couldn’t hold on in the Georgia 6A semifinals.
22. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (15-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 35-23
The Whirlies rallied from a 17-7 third-quarter deficit in the 4A West Regional final, getting some good fortune when the defending champion Warriors couldn’t take advantage of a strip sack deep in Grimsley territory.
Next: Dec. 20 vs. Rolesville (N.C.), North Carolina 4A championship
23. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (15-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Longview (Texas) 20-17
The Dragons reached their first state final since 2020 with another taut victory, this time thanks to Gavin Strange taking advantage of a second chance via a running into the kicker penalty to kick a 35-yard field goal to walk it off.
Next: Dec. 21 vs. Vandegrift (Austin, Texas), UIL 6A Division 2 championship
24. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (12-1)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Mater Dei 37-15
The Spartans trailed 23-0 at halftime of the Open Division final. They closed to within 23-15 thanks to two touchdown runs by quarterback Toa Faavae, but they didn’t have enough to complete the comeback.
Next: Season over
25. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (10-1)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Season over
The Stags secured their first WCAC title since 2016 by defeating Our Lady of Good Counsel a week ago.
Dropped out
9. Lakeland (Fla.)
16. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
22. Atascocita (Humble, Texas)
Just missed
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.)
Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Edna Karr (New Orleans)
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Martinsburg (W.Va.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)
St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
— René Ferrán | rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App