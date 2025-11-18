Florida High School Football Coach Accused Of Sexual Contact With Student
A Florida high school football assistant coach faces serious charges following his arrest.
Bayshore High School assistant football coach Lagarius Spikes has been charged with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The 42-year-old is accused of making sexually explicit comments to a 16-year-old student and soliciting sex.
The alleged incident, according to a report by FOX 13 News, came while Spikes was in his office. He is also accused of later sending additional explicit text messages to the juvenile.
Investigators Have Evidence Of Sexual Misconduct Between Coach, Student
Investigators involved in the case claim they have an audio-recorded conversation between Spikes and the victim, who provided further information and details around the incident including sexually explicit conversations and phone messages.
Spikes has been formally charged with soliciting sexual battery by an authority figure. There are no previous investigations involving Spikes around the same matter.
In Florida, a person in a position of authority who solicits a minor to engage in an act of sexual battery commits a third-degree felony. That felony is punishable by up to five years in person and a fine of up to $5,000.
The offender would be designated as a sexual predator, requiring lifelong registration.
School District Offers Statement Concerning Incident
Along with the Manatee County School District, the Florida Department of Children and the Florida Abuse Hotline were all made aware of the incident involving Spikes.
“We are fully cooperating with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services as they conduct their investigation,” a spokesperson for the school district told The Herald in an email. “The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and stand in direct opposition to the values of our school district.
“Counselors are available to support students and staff as needed.”
Bayshore Set To Compete In Florida High School State Football Playoffs This Week
Bayshore is scheduled to play Booker in the Florida high school football state championships this Friday night. The Bruins are currently 5-6 on the year, including a 51-0 loss to Booker back in late September.
They snapped a five-game losing streak with a 27-12 victory over Chamberlain in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals last week. Bayshore is the No. 5 seed in the bracket, with Booker the top-seed.
Along with serving as an assistant varsity high school football coach at Bayshore, Spikes is a Graduation Enhancement Tech at the school. He is also a coach for the junior high school football program.