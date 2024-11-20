Florida high school football coach caught watching porn at school
According to a CBS Miami report, Max Edwards has been removed as head football coach of Miami Jackson after being caught on video watching porn at school.
CBS Miami aired what appeared to be cell phone video which secretly captured Edwards seated in front of video monitor, at the school, watching pornography. Once it became aware of the video, the Miami-Dade School System announced it has launched a full investigation into Edwards, who has been removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigation.
Miami-Dade Public Schools has released the following statement regarding the situation:
"Miami-Dade Public Schools is disturbed by the allegations made regarding, concerning behavior involving an employee at Miami Jackson Senior High School. The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation."
Miami Jackson's season ended last week it lost a region quarterfinal playoff game, 44-39, to Naples Lely. In two seasons at the helm, Edwards has compiled a record of 7-13.
Edwards led Northwestern to three straight state championships from 2017-2019, with the first title coming in a 21-16 win against Armwood for the Class 6A crown. His last three seasons with the Bulls, though, were not like the 3-peat run.
In the final three seasons, the Bulls went 19-11, which included an investigation back in 2020 regarding Edwards holding what the school district deemed “unauthorized athletic activities” in the Covid-19 season.
Edwards was suspended, but later reinstated in June of 2020. He later issued an apology via social media. Northwestern since the 2020 has assuredly been a different program on the field, seeing the continued rise to prominence of neighboring rivals Miami Central and Miami Norland.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi