Florida high school football: Columbia announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Tigers' schedule are the Bolles, Coffee County (Georgia), Madison County, Manatee and Trinity Christian Academy

Andy Villamarzo

Columbia's Timothy Smith (32) makes a shoe-string tackle on Bolles' Santana Starks (8) during the fourth quarter of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. Bolles Bulldogs defeated the Columbia Tigers 42-17.
Columbia's Timothy Smith (32) makes a shoe-string tackle on Bolles' Santana Starks (8) during the fourth quarter of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. Bolles Bulldogs defeated the Columbia Tigers 42-17. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Columbia Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Bolles, Coffee County (Georgia), Madison County, Manatee and Trinity Christian Academy.

Among other five teams on the Tigers' regular season slate are Clay, Tampa Hillsborough, St. Augustine, Ridgeview and on the road in a contest against Suwannee.

Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times

2025 COLUMBIA TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Oakleaf (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Suwannee

Aug. 29: vs. Coffee County (Georgia)

Sep. 5: at Tampa Hillsborough

Sep. 12: at Madison County

Sep. 19: vs. Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy

Sep. 26: at St. Augustine

Oct. 3: vs. Manatee

Oct. 10: at Ridgeview

Oct. 24: vs. Clay (homecoming)

Oct. 31: vs. Bolles (senior night)

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

