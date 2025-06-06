Florida high school football: Columbia announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Columbia Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against Bolles, Coffee County (Georgia), Madison County, Manatee and Trinity Christian Academy.
Among other five teams on the Tigers' regular season slate are Clay, Tampa Hillsborough, St. Augustine, Ridgeview and on the road in a contest against Suwannee.
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times
2025 COLUMBIA TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Oakleaf (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Suwannee
Aug. 29: vs. Coffee County (Georgia)
Sep. 5: at Tampa Hillsborough
Sep. 12: at Madison County
Sep. 19: vs. Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy
Sep. 26: at St. Augustine
Oct. 3: vs. Manatee
Oct. 10: at Ridgeview
Oct. 24: vs. Clay (homecoming)
Oct. 31: vs. Bolles (senior night)
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi