Florida high school football: Community School of Naples announces 2025 schedule

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Community School of Naples Seahawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Seahawks will play a 9-game slate, including five notable contests against Archbishop McCarthy, Carrollwood Day School, Clearwater Calvary Christian, Naples First Baptist Academy and IMG Academy White.
Among other five teams on the Seahawks' regular season slate are Evangelical Christian, St. John Neumann, Oasis and at home in a contest against St. Brendan.
Below is the Seahawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF NAPLES SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Oasis
Aug. 29: at Archbishop McCarthy
Sep. 5: at at IMG Academy White
Sep. 12: at Clearwater Calvary Christian
Sep. 26: vs. St. John Neumann
Oct. 3: vs. St. Brendan
Oct. 17: vs. Carrollwood Day School
Oct. 24: at Naples First Baptist Academy
Oct. 31: at Evangelical Christian
