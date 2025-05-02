High School

Florida high school football: Dunnellon announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Tigers' schedule are teams like Bradford, Hawthorne, Ocala Vanguard and Specially Fit Academy

Andy Villamarzo

Dunnellon Dylan Donahoe (5) makes a long gain during a 3A FHSAA play off game at Dunnellon High School in Dunnellon, FL on Friday, November 15, 2024. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Dunnellon Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including four notable contests against 2023 Class 2S state finalist Bradford, Hawthorne, Ocala Vanguard and Specially Fit Academy.

JB Bynum tabbed as next Dunnellon (Florida) head football coach

Among other teams on the Tigers' schedule are Eastside, Florida State High, Lake Gibson, North Marion, Ocala West Port and closing out the season on the road against South Sumter.

Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 DUNNELLON TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Ocala Trinity Catholic (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Florida State High

Aug. 29: vs. Bradford

Sep. 5: at Ocala West Port

Sep. 12: at Lake Gibson

Sep. 19: at Ocala Vanguard

Sep. 26: vs. Eastside

Oct. 3: vs. Specially Fit Academy

Oct. 10: at North Marion

Oct. 16: vs. Hawthorne

Oct. 24: at South Sumter

