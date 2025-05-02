Florida high school football: Dunnellon announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Dunnellon Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including four notable contests against 2023 Class 2S state finalist Bradford, Hawthorne, Ocala Vanguard and Specially Fit Academy.
Among other teams on the Tigers' schedule are Eastside, Florida State High, Lake Gibson, North Marion, Ocala West Port and closing out the season on the road against South Sumter.
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 DUNNELLON TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Ocala Trinity Catholic (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Florida State High
Aug. 29: vs. Bradford
Sep. 5: at Ocala West Port
Sep. 12: at Lake Gibson
Sep. 19: at Ocala Vanguard
Sep. 26: vs. Eastside
Oct. 3: vs. Specially Fit Academy
Oct. 10: at North Marion
Oct. 16: vs. Hawthorne
Oct. 24: at South Sumter
