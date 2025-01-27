JB Bynum tabbed as next Dunnellon (Florida) head football coach
The Dunnellon Tigers didn't have to look far when it came to its next head football coach.
On Monday evening, the program's official X handle announced the promotion of offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach JB Bynum to head football coach. Bynum replaces Tommy Sutton, who stepped down as head coach back on Jan. 9th.
Tommy Sutton Announces Resignation As Dunnellon (Florida) Head Football Coach
Bynum coordinated a Tigers' offense that averaged nearly 26 points per game last season. He will have a talented group returning, led by quarterback Dylan Curry.
Sutton had led the Tigers the last three seasons, taking over for Price Harris when he left to take over at Madison County ahead of the 2022 season. Over the last three seasons, Sutton compiled an overall record of 21-16, qualifying for the playoffs each year.
Last season, Sutton led Dunnellon to an 8-4 record, reaching the region semifinal round of the Class 3A playoffs, falling to Orlando Bishop Moore on the road.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi