High School

Florida high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Florida high school football

Gray Reid

Byron Louis of American Heritage Plantation / Matt Christopher
Byron Louis of American Heritage Plantation / Matt Christopher / Matt Christopher

The 2025 Florida high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Florida High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (FHSAA) - August 22, 2025

Florida high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Andrew Jackson 51, KIPP Bold City 0

Armwood 38, Gaither 14

Astronaut 38, Palm Bay 13

Atlantic 49, Palm Beach Gardens 19

Atlantic Coast 41, Parker 18

Auburn 24, Booker 6

Baldwin 28, Englewood 3

Bartram Trail 27, Sumner 17

Baylor 56, Santaluces 17

Bell Creek Academy 39, Sports Leadership & Management 27

Benjamin 30, Jupiter Christian 27

Bishop Moore 68, Oviedo 35

Bloomingdale 41, Newsome 40

Boca Ciega 62, Hollins 22

Boone 46, Mount Dora 14

Bozeman 12, Holmes County 8

Bradford 24, Baker County 0

Cape Coral 40, North Fort Myers 10

Central 27, Anclote 0

Central 48, Nova 13

Central Florida Christian Academy 27, Trinity Prep 9

Chamberlain 28, Brandon 0

Charlotte 26, Gulf Coast 16

Chiefland 36, Williston 35

Choctawhatchee 21, Gulf Shores 14

Clearwater 23, Bartow 14

Cocoa 30, Merritt Island 24

Coconut Creek 22, Miramar 12

Columbia 42, Suwannee 6

Community School of Naples 49, Oasis 0

Cooper City 10, Coral Glades 7

Corner Canyon 38, West Broward 13

Countryside 16, Dunedin 13

Creekside 32, Seminole 0

Crestview 20, Milton 19

Crystal River 15, Fivay 14

Deltona 40, Crescent City 13

DeLand 21, Madison County 20

Destin 37, Northview 2

Dr. Joaquin Garcia 28, Lake Worth 0

Dunbar 28, Cypress Lake 20

Durant 23, Lake Gibson 17

East Ridge 37, Eustis 0

Eastside 30, Belleview 7

ED White 45, Trinity Christian Academy 28

Edgewater 65, Wekiva 8

Fernandina Beach 49, Hilliard 6

First Coast Christian 60, Legacy Charter 6

Flagler Palm Coast 26, Matanzas 14

Fletcher 27, Ribault 13

Florida State University School 17, Dunnellon 14

Forest 35, North Marion 0

Forest Hill 53, Leonard 0

Fort Myers 30, Mariner 27

Freeport 54, North Bay Haven Academy 13

Frostproof 17, Providence School 14

Gainesville 36, Aubrey Rogers 2

George Jenkins 28, Lake Region 20

Gibbs 34, St. Petersburg 0

Glades Central 38, Seminole Ridge 14

Hagerty 40, Lake Howell 21

Hawthorne 42, Discovery 0

Heritage 25, Titusville 19

Hollywood Hills 14, Taravella 3

Horizon 20, Olympia 17

IMG Academy National 34, Hoover 13

Immaculata-La Salle 2, Miami 0

Immokalee 45, Barron Collier 0

Impact Christian Academy 35, Zarephath Academy 0

Interlachen 36, Keystone Heights 0

Jefferson 42, Sickles 0

Jensen Beach 20, South Fork 0

Jones 35, Winter Park 0

Jupiter 28, Dwyer 7

Keswick Christian 42, Babcock High School 7

LaBelle 42, Palmetto Ridge 0

Lake Brantley 75, Lyman 0

Lake Buena Vista 14, Cypress Creek 10

Lake Mary 30, Norland 16

Lake Minneola 37, McLaughlin 0

Lake Nona 43, Oak Ridge 0

Lake Weir 40, P.K. Yonge 0

Lakewood 49, Northeast 0

Lakewood Ranch 34, Lemon Bay 12

Largo 10, Pinellas Park 8

Lecanto 21, West Port 12

Leesburg 44, University 0

Lehigh 38, East Lee County 0

Lely 62, Golden Gate 0

Lincoln 36, Niceville 29

Mandarin 42, Creekside 20

Marco Island Academy 18, West Oaks Academy 12

Mary G. Montgomery 34, Pace 21

Melbourne 58, Cocoa Beach 7

Menendez 33, Sandalwood 7

Middleton 44, Leto 14

Middleburg 58, Westside 14

Milton 24, The First Academy 17

Mitchell 39, Gulf 25

Mosley 64, Rutherford 15

Mount Dora Christian Academy 56, Lake Highland Prep 35

Mulberry 24, Avon Park 18

Naples 14, Riverview 14

Nease 38, Ponte Vedra 28

North Florida Educational Institute 32, Branford 20

North Miami 46, Jackson 6

Northside Christian 28, Hudson 6

Oakleaf 23, Riverside 14

Ocoee 47, Apopka 0

Okeechobee 21, DeSoto County 0

Orange Park 35, Ridgeview 7

Orlando Christian Prep 20, Beachside 14

Osceola 35, Treasure Coast 0

Pahokee 27, Palm Beach Central 25

Palm Harbor University 37, Calvary Christian 3

Palmetto 7, Alonso 0

Parrish Community 48, North Port 7

Paxon 35, Wolfson 12

Pembroke Pines Charter 51, Northeast 0

Pensacola Catholic 42, Navarre 27

Pine Forest 29, Pensacola 0

Plant 28, Wiregrass Ranch 20

Plant City 21, Blake 20

Plantation 18, Western 0

Poinciana 20, Celebration 0

Pompano Beach 48, Marathon 33

Port Charlotte 62, Island Coast 0

Ransom Everglades 21, North Broward Prep 0

Rickards 41, Godby 34

Ridge Community 33, Kathleen 21

River Ridge 10, Land O' Lakes 7

Riverdale 21, Estero 16

Rockledge 22, Viera 21

Royal Palm Beach 43, Port St. Lucie 0

St. Augustine 41, Palatka 0

St. Cloud 55, Freedom 8

St. John Bosco 31, Manatee 0

St. Joseph's Prep 31, American Heritage 4

St. Petersburg Catholic 50, East River 0

Sebastian River 16, University 10

Sebring 13, Martin County 10

South Broward 21, Deerfield Beach 14

South Lake 27, Nature Coast Tech 6

South Sumter 55, Haines City 0

South Walton 35, Gulf Breeze 6

Southeast 42, Robinson 0

Space Coast 7, Gateway 2

Spanish River 22, Park Vista 0

Spoto 43, Davenport 35

Spruce Creek 33, Seabreeze 0

Stanton 48, Bishop Snyder 20

Steinbrenner 45, King 0

Strawberry Crest 26, East Bay 6

Tampa Bay Tech 29, Venice 6

Tate 21, Fort Walton Beach 7

Tavares 53, Citrus 0

Taylor County 20, Fort White 3

The Villages Charter 53, Wildwood 0

Timber Creek 41, Colonial 6

Tocoi Creek 24, First Coast 0

Trenton 26, Bell 7

Umatilla 48, Tenoroc 6

University 30, Lakeland Christian 27

University Christian 47, Newberry 14

Vero Beach 41, Eau Gallie 31

Walton 33, Marianna 6

Weeki Wachee 20, Sunlake 19

Wesley Chapel 10, Hernando 0

West Nassau 14, Frederica Academy 7

Westminster Christian 34, Coral Springs 6

West Orange 28, Evans 18

Wharton 37, Freedom 0

Windermere 43, Harmony 3

Winter Haven 45, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 0

Winter Springs 34, Pine Ridge 0

Yulee 21, Union County 6

Zephyrhills 46, Springstead 0

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Florida