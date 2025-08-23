Florida high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Andrew Jackson 51, KIPP Bold City 0
Armwood 38, Gaither 14
Astronaut 38, Palm Bay 13
Atlantic 49, Palm Beach Gardens 19
Atlantic Coast 41, Parker 18
Auburn 24, Booker 6
Baldwin 28, Englewood 3
Bartram Trail 27, Sumner 17
Baylor 56, Santaluces 17
Bell Creek Academy 39, Sports Leadership & Management 27
Benjamin 30, Jupiter Christian 27
Bishop Moore 68, Oviedo 35
Bloomingdale 41, Newsome 40
Boca Ciega 62, Hollins 22
Boone 46, Mount Dora 14
Bozeman 12, Holmes County 8
Bradford 24, Baker County 0
Cape Coral 40, North Fort Myers 10
Central 27, Anclote 0
Central 48, Nova 13
Central Florida Christian Academy 27, Trinity Prep 9
Chamberlain 28, Brandon 0
Charlotte 26, Gulf Coast 16
Chiefland 36, Williston 35
Choctawhatchee 21, Gulf Shores 14
Clearwater 23, Bartow 14
Cocoa 30, Merritt Island 24
Coconut Creek 22, Miramar 12
Columbia 42, Suwannee 6
Community School of Naples 49, Oasis 0
Cooper City 10, Coral Glades 7
Corner Canyon 38, West Broward 13
Countryside 16, Dunedin 13
Creekside 32, Seminole 0
Crestview 20, Milton 19
Crystal River 15, Fivay 14
Deltona 40, Crescent City 13
DeLand 21, Madison County 20
Destin 37, Northview 2
Dr. Joaquin Garcia 28, Lake Worth 0
Dunbar 28, Cypress Lake 20
Durant 23, Lake Gibson 17
East Ridge 37, Eustis 0
Eastside 30, Belleview 7
ED White 45, Trinity Christian Academy 28
Edgewater 65, Wekiva 8
Fernandina Beach 49, Hilliard 6
First Coast Christian 60, Legacy Charter 6
Flagler Palm Coast 26, Matanzas 14
Fletcher 27, Ribault 13
Florida State University School 17, Dunnellon 14
Forest 35, North Marion 0
Forest Hill 53, Leonard 0
Fort Myers 30, Mariner 27
Freeport 54, North Bay Haven Academy 13
Frostproof 17, Providence School 14
Gainesville 36, Aubrey Rogers 2
George Jenkins 28, Lake Region 20
Gibbs 34, St. Petersburg 0
Glades Central 38, Seminole Ridge 14
Hagerty 40, Lake Howell 21
Hawthorne 42, Discovery 0
Heritage 25, Titusville 19
Hollywood Hills 14, Taravella 3
Horizon 20, Olympia 17
IMG Academy National 34, Hoover 13
Immaculata-La Salle 2, Miami 0
Immokalee 45, Barron Collier 0
Impact Christian Academy 35, Zarephath Academy 0
Interlachen 36, Keystone Heights 0
Jefferson 42, Sickles 0
Jensen Beach 20, South Fork 0
Jones 35, Winter Park 0
Jupiter 28, Dwyer 7
Keswick Christian 42, Babcock High School 7
LaBelle 42, Palmetto Ridge 0
Lake Brantley 75, Lyman 0
Lake Buena Vista 14, Cypress Creek 10
Lake Mary 30, Norland 16
Lake Minneola 37, McLaughlin 0
Lake Nona 43, Oak Ridge 0
Lake Weir 40, P.K. Yonge 0
Lakewood 49, Northeast 0
Lakewood Ranch 34, Lemon Bay 12
Largo 10, Pinellas Park 8
Lecanto 21, West Port 12
Leesburg 44, University 0
Lehigh 38, East Lee County 0
Lely 62, Golden Gate 0
Lincoln 36, Niceville 29
Mandarin 42, Creekside 20
Marco Island Academy 18, West Oaks Academy 12
Mary G. Montgomery 34, Pace 21
Melbourne 58, Cocoa Beach 7
Menendez 33, Sandalwood 7
Middleton 44, Leto 14
Middleburg 58, Westside 14
Milton 24, The First Academy 17
Mitchell 39, Gulf 25
Mosley 64, Rutherford 15
Mount Dora Christian Academy 56, Lake Highland Prep 35
Mulberry 24, Avon Park 18
Naples 14, Riverview 14
Nease 38, Ponte Vedra 28
North Florida Educational Institute 32, Branford 20
North Miami 46, Jackson 6
Northside Christian 28, Hudson 6
Oakleaf 23, Riverside 14
Ocoee 47, Apopka 0
Okeechobee 21, DeSoto County 0
Orange Park 35, Ridgeview 7
Orlando Christian Prep 20, Beachside 14
Osceola 35, Treasure Coast 0
Pahokee 27, Palm Beach Central 25
Palm Harbor University 37, Calvary Christian 3
Palmetto 7, Alonso 0
Parrish Community 48, North Port 7
Paxon 35, Wolfson 12
Pembroke Pines Charter 51, Northeast 0
Pensacola Catholic 42, Navarre 27
Pine Forest 29, Pensacola 0
Plant 28, Wiregrass Ranch 20
Plant City 21, Blake 20
Plantation 18, Western 0
Poinciana 20, Celebration 0
Pompano Beach 48, Marathon 33
Port Charlotte 62, Island Coast 0
Ransom Everglades 21, North Broward Prep 0
Rickards 41, Godby 34
Ridge Community 33, Kathleen 21
River Ridge 10, Land O' Lakes 7
Riverdale 21, Estero 16
Rockledge 22, Viera 21
Royal Palm Beach 43, Port St. Lucie 0
St. Augustine 41, Palatka 0
St. Cloud 55, Freedom 8
St. John Bosco 31, Manatee 0
St. Joseph's Prep 31, American Heritage 4
St. Petersburg Catholic 50, East River 0
Sebastian River 16, University 10
Sebring 13, Martin County 10
South Broward 21, Deerfield Beach 14
South Lake 27, Nature Coast Tech 6
South Sumter 55, Haines City 0
South Walton 35, Gulf Breeze 6
Southeast 42, Robinson 0
Space Coast 7, Gateway 2
Spanish River 22, Park Vista 0
Spoto 43, Davenport 35
Spruce Creek 33, Seabreeze 0
Stanton 48, Bishop Snyder 20
Steinbrenner 45, King 0
Strawberry Crest 26, East Bay 6
Tampa Bay Tech 29, Venice 6
Tate 21, Fort Walton Beach 7
Tavares 53, Citrus 0
Taylor County 20, Fort White 3
The Villages Charter 53, Wildwood 0
Timber Creek 41, Colonial 6
Tocoi Creek 24, First Coast 0
Trenton 26, Bell 7
Umatilla 48, Tenoroc 6
University 30, Lakeland Christian 27
University Christian 47, Newberry 14
Vero Beach 41, Eau Gallie 31
Walton 33, Marianna 6
Weeki Wachee 20, Sunlake 19
Wesley Chapel 10, Hernando 0
West Nassau 14, Frederica Academy 7
Westminster Christian 34, Coral Springs 6
West Orange 28, Evans 18
Wharton 37, Freedom 0
Windermere 43, Harmony 3
Winter Haven 45, Zephyrhills Christian Academy 0
Winter Springs 34, Pine Ridge 0
Yulee 21, Union County 6
Zephyrhills 46, Springstead 0