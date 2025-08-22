Florida High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (FHSAA) - August 22, 2025

High School

St. Thomas Aquinas receiver Justice Fitzpatrick / Matt Christopher
There are 213 high school football games scheduled across Florida on Friday, August 22, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 regular season. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.

Following last week's season openers and kickoff classics, the Sunshine State delivers a massive slate of games across all classifications, highlighted by several marquee matchups featuring Top 25 nationally-ranked teams.

The weekend's crown jewel takes place on Saturday, August 23, when the defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders host five-time national champion Mater Dei (California) live on ESPN in the Broward County National Football Showcase. The Raiders, ranked No. 10 nationally and seeking their seventh consecutive FHSAA state championship, face their toughest test against the top-ranked Monarchs at Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

With 15 games featuring ranked teams throughout the weekend, Florida high school football promises to deliver plenty of excitement as teams battle for early-season supremacy.

Major Matchups This Weekend

National Spotlight Games

No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. No.1 Mater Dei (California)

Saturday, August 23 - Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium, Fort Lauderdale

The most anticipated game of the weekend features defending Florida 5A state champion No.13 St. Thomas Aquinas hosting five-time national champion and national No. 1 Mater Dei. The Raiders are pursuing their seventh straight state title, while the Monarchs seek their third consecutive national championship.

No. 2 St. John Bosco (California) vs. Manatee

Friday, August 22 - Bradenton

No. 2 St. John Bosco travels to face Manatee in what promises to be a high-scoring affair. Despite expected losses to powerhouse California programs, Manatee is positioned for a deep playoff run in Florida.

No. 14 Chaminade-Madonna vs. No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Maryland)

Saturday, August 23 - Fort Lauderdale

Two top-15 nationally ranked programs clash as No. 14 Chaminade-Madonna hosts No. 9 St. Frances Academy. The Lions, led by five-star Texas commit Derrek Cooper, look to upset the talented Panthers.

Top In-State Battles

Venice vs. Tampa Bay Tech

Friday, August 22 - Titan Stadium, Tampa

Four-time state champion Venice (No. 3 in Florida rankings) travels north on I-75 to face Tampa Bay Tech (No. 22 nationally). The Indians, coming off a dominant 42-12 preseason win over Gadsden County, feature standout running back Dorien Jones and an emerging quarterback battle between Sean Long and Alex Schafer.

No. 18 Milton vs. The First Academy

Friday, August 22

This game features a compelling matchup between nationally ranked Milton (No. 18) and The First Academy.

Norland vs. Lake Mary

Friday, August 22

Both teams enter the season ranked among the state's top 20 teams, making this an early-season showdown with playoff implications.

Florida High School Football Scores - Friday, August 22, 2025

Class 7A

The state's largest classification features 55 games and several top-ranked programs, with Venice leading the way as the defending state champions. The Indians face an immediate test against Tampa Bay Tech in what could be a preview of postseason action.

Class 6A

Armwood and other Tampa Bay area powers headline the 56 games from this classification, with multiple teams expected to make deep playoff runs.

Class 5A

There are 48 games on Friday night in 5A, led by a powerhouse showdown as defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas starts with a huge test against national No. 1 Mater Dei (California).

Class 4A

Class 4A features 48 games highlighted by Cardinal Mooney taking on True North Classical in a loaded classification that features traditional powers and emerging programs.

Class 3A

Class 3A showcases 50 games and some of Florida's most competitive programs with deep tradition and strong coaching.

Class 2A

Class 2A features 38 games and a mix of traditional powers and emerging programs, with many teams utilizing Friday night's games to establish early momentum for district play.

Class 1A

The smallest classification delivers 25 games from some of Florida's most passionate football, with tight-knit communities rallying behind their teams.

