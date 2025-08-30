High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025

See every final score from week 2 of Florida High School Football

Gray Reid

Xavier Lherisse of Eau Gallie escapes the grasp of Titusville’s Zymerius Brown in the Class 3A regional semifinals last season / Craig Bailey
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend.

Naples 49, Barron Collier 13

Fletcher 45, Parker 8

Paxon 23, Christ's Church Academy 7

Raines 77, Sandalwood 0

First Coast 55, KIPP Bold City 6

Baldwin 31, Palatka 14

Andrew Jackson 14, Ribault 12

Martin County 30, Boynton Beach 13

Mandarin 52, Atlantic Coast 16

Bishop Moore 49, Orlando Christian Prep 7

First Academy 47, Liberty Christian Prep 6

Old Plank Christian Academy 55, Duval Charter 32

St. John Neumann 51, Evangelical Christian 0

Hamilton County 43, Scintilla Charter Academy 0

Calvary Chapel 6, City of Life Christian Academy 4

Hernando Christian Academy 50, Oasis Christian 0

Episcopal School of Jacksonville 69, Joshua Christian 0

Eagle's View 45, Seven Rivers Christian 20

Out-of-Door Academy 28, Cambridge Christian 7

Real Life Christian Academy 54, Lake Mary Prep 0

Victory Christian Academy 7, Moore Haven 0

Oak Hall 35, Bishop Snyder 19

Bolles 35, Trinity Christian Academy 12

Foundation Christian Academy 26, Donahue Catholic 20

Maclay 45, Brookwood 14

Columbus 20, Our Lady of Good Counsel 14

Stanton 30, Bronson 0

Space Coast 53, St. Edward's 8

Geneva Classical Academy 70, Legacy Charter 0

Keswick Christian 35, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 14

Hilliard 48, Harvest Community 6

LaBelle 69, Gateway Charter 0

Baker 43, Destin 22

Cornerstone Charter Academy 17, Orangewood Christian 7

Cocoa Beach 27, Master's Academy 20

Central Florida Christian Academy 44, Marco Island Academy 20

Bradenton Christian 37, Bell Creek Academy 6

Bishop Verot 44, True North Classical Academy 34

Mount Dora Christian Academy 56, Taylor 8

St. Petersburg Catholic 47, Tampa Catholic 7

Vanguard 76, Lake Minneola 0

West Nassau 48, Ridgeview 0

Ocoee 30, Olympia 16

Impact Christian Academy 48, Halifax Academy 0

Taylor County 27, Wakulla 21

Titusville 27, Holy Trinity Episcopal 22

Innovation 41, Oak Ridge 12

Cottondale 48, FAMU 16

BridgePrep Academy of Village Green 27, Miami Country Day 7

Palm Bay 13, Bayside 0

South Fork 40, Port St. Lucie 12

West Orange 38, Wekiva 14

Tocoi Creek 52, Westside 6

Daphne 32, Pine Forest 12

Harmony 55, Poinciana 20

South Lake 23, Tavares 12

Palm Harbor University 34, Tarpon Springs 7

Oviedo 55, Sickles 7

Oakleaf 56, Orange Park 7

Lake Howell 28, Flagler Palm Coast 19

Dr. Phillips 56, University 0

DeLand 56, New Smyrna Beach 21

Leesburg 31, Wildwood 26

The Villages Charter 38, Lecanto 20

Nease 50, Creekside 8

Jensen Beach 28, Treasure Coast 0

South Plantation 31, Coral Glades 14

Lake Nona 40, Horizon 9

Lakewood 42, Largo 12

Milton 41, Pensacola 6

Middleburg 44, North Florida Educational Institute 14

South Walton 29, Fort Walton Beach 16

East Lake 34, Pinellas Park 23

Hallandale 24, Fort Lauderdale 19

Deltona 14, Viera 6

Tohopekaliga 42, Lyman 0

Merritt Island 42, Melbourne 21

Freeport 31, Jay 14

St. Augustine 48, Menendez 6

Fernandina Beach 42, Wolfson 13

Specially Fit Academy 48, Discovery 0

Crescent City 31, P.K. Yonge 7

Mainland 19, Cocoa 14

Seminole 14, Heritage 9

Bozeman 21, Leon 19

Immaculata-La Salle 50, Jackson 0

IMG Academy Junior National 20, Key West 19

Hernando 47, Hollins 14

Davenport 42, Gainesville 21

Gibbs 34, Countryside 7

Tate 48, Gulf Breeze 13

Astronaut 21, Gateway 0

Eau Gallie 23, Rockledge 14

Ponte Vedra 48, Bartram Trail 14

Pahokee 7, Cypress Lake 0

Crystal River 21, West Port 14

Lake Weir 32, Citrus 6

Fleming Island 42, Riverside 33

Parrish Community 40, Bayshore 0

Bay 34, Mosley 21

Yulee 43, Clay 7

Lake Brantley 42, East River 7

Choctawhatchee 42, Navarre 0

Eustis 12, Atlantic 6

Booker T. Washington 28, West Florida 20

Windermere 65, Cypress Creek 0

Coconut Creek 33, Piper 6

Boone 22, Hagerty 16

Archbishop McCarthy 14, Community School of Naples 10

Evans 35, Apopka 0

Roman Catholic 49, Cardinal Newman 35

Chiles 42, Pelham 7

Aucilla Christian 38, Pataula Charter Academy 20

Thomas County Central 72, Florida State University School 13

Richmond Hill 49, Everglades 0

Chaminade-Madonna 28, McArthur 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Boyd Anderson 6

Lake Mary 17, Osceola 12

Jones 36, Timber Creek 0

Matanzas 43, University 24

Baker County 14, Chiefland 0

Winter Springs 17, Celebration 3

Cherry Creek 24, Cardinal Mooney 21

Tradition Preparatory 22, Glades Day 7

Niceville 27, Escambia 6

Charlotte 48, North Port 0

Berkeley 52, Winter Park 45

Franklin County 27, Bell 14

Lafayette 37, Suwannee 30

Hawthorne 32, Newberry 7

Jesuit 37, Benjamin 3

Zephyrhills 42, Wesley Chapel 3

South Sumter 45, Springstead 6

Clearwater Central Catholic 35, Sebring 0

Tampa Bay Tech 50, Wharton 14

Riverdale 43, South Fort Myers 18

River Ridge 17, Steinbrenner 13

St. Cloud 41, Pine Ridge 0

Palmetto 36, Booker T. Washington 0

Port Charlotte 63, North Fort Myers 7

Riverview 42, Riverview 7

Palmetto 42, Newsome 20

Fort Meade 29, George Jenkins 0

Strawberry Crest 34, Middleton 14

Mitchell 43, Northeast 13

Lennard 58, Spoto 6

Land O' Lakes 54, Cypress Creek 6

Lake Wales 34, Ridge Community 6

South Dade 31, Homestead 0

Weeki Wachee 50, Lake Placid 41

North Marion 42, Fivay 33

Union County 51, Keystone Heights 6

Manatee 42, Southeast 14

Nature Coast Tech 41, Pasco 7

Calvary Christian 42, Lely 38

Plant City 31, Durant 10

Jefferson 56, Leto 0

Frostproof 56, Hardee 0

Vero Beach 28, Buchholz 24

Island Coast 29, Golden Gate 6

Gaither 21, Plant 14

Bartow 25, Gulf Coast 22

Bradford 35, Dunnellon 0

Armwood 24, Sumner 14

Avon Park 30, DeSoto County 13

Fort Myers 33, Lehigh 27

Chamberlain 20, Freedom 9

Central 27, Interlachen 6

Booker 29, Berkeley Prep 22

Mariner 38, Bonita Springs 0

St. Petersburg 14, Boca Ciega 12

Clearwater 28, Wiregrass Ranch 16

Estero 56, Aubrey Rogers 10

East Bay 12, Hillsborough 7

Blake 33, Bloomingdale 0

Sarasota 27, Braden River 7

Fort White 26, Belleview 15

Alonso 56, Robinson 6

Seminole County 41, Sneads 24

Columbia 20, Coffee 14

Atlantic 20, Jonesboro 12

Camden County 13, West Broward 0

Sunlake 36, Anclote 0

Berkeley Prep 52, Winter Park 45

Lakeland 13, De La Salle 10

Gray Reid
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

