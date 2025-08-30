Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the second weekend.
Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - August 29, 2025
Florida high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
Naples 49, Barron Collier 13
Fletcher 45, Parker 8
Paxon 23, Christ's Church Academy 7
Raines 77, Sandalwood 0
First Coast 55, KIPP Bold City 6
Baldwin 31, Palatka 14
Andrew Jackson 14, Ribault 12
Martin County 30, Boynton Beach 13
Mandarin 52, Atlantic Coast 16
Bishop Moore 49, Orlando Christian Prep 7
First Academy 47, Liberty Christian Prep 6
Old Plank Christian Academy 55, Duval Charter 32
St. John Neumann 51, Evangelical Christian 0
Hamilton County 43, Scintilla Charter Academy 0
Calvary Chapel 6, City of Life Christian Academy 4
Hernando Christian Academy 50, Oasis Christian 0
Episcopal School of Jacksonville 69, Joshua Christian 0
Eagle's View 45, Seven Rivers Christian 20
Out-of-Door Academy 28, Cambridge Christian 7
Real Life Christian Academy 54, Lake Mary Prep 0
Victory Christian Academy 7, Moore Haven 0
Oak Hall 35, Bishop Snyder 19
Bolles 35, Trinity Christian Academy 12
Foundation Christian Academy 26, Donahue Catholic 20
Maclay 45, Brookwood 14
Columbus 20, Our Lady of Good Counsel 14
Stanton 30, Bronson 0
Space Coast 53, St. Edward's 8
Geneva Classical Academy 70, Legacy Charter 0
Keswick Christian 35, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic 14
Hilliard 48, Harvest Community 6
LaBelle 69, Gateway Charter 0
Baker 43, Destin 22
Cornerstone Charter Academy 17, Orangewood Christian 7
Cocoa Beach 27, Master's Academy 20
Central Florida Christian Academy 44, Marco Island Academy 20
Bradenton Christian 37, Bell Creek Academy 6
Bishop Verot 44, True North Classical Academy 34
Mount Dora Christian Academy 56, Taylor 8
St. Petersburg Catholic 47, Tampa Catholic 7
Vanguard 76, Lake Minneola 0
West Nassau 48, Ridgeview 0
Ocoee 30, Olympia 16
Impact Christian Academy 48, Halifax Academy 0
Taylor County 27, Wakulla 21
Titusville 27, Holy Trinity Episcopal 22
Innovation 41, Oak Ridge 12
Cottondale 48, FAMU 16
BridgePrep Academy of Village Green 27, Miami Country Day 7
Palm Bay 13, Bayside 0
South Fork 40, Port St. Lucie 12
West Orange 38, Wekiva 14
Tocoi Creek 52, Westside 6
Daphne 32, Pine Forest 12
Harmony 55, Poinciana 20
South Lake 23, Tavares 12
Palm Harbor University 34, Tarpon Springs 7
Oviedo 55, Sickles 7
Oakleaf 56, Orange Park 7
Lake Howell 28, Flagler Palm Coast 19
Dr. Phillips 56, University 0
DeLand 56, New Smyrna Beach 21
Leesburg 31, Wildwood 26
The Villages Charter 38, Lecanto 20
Nease 50, Creekside 8
Jensen Beach 28, Treasure Coast 0
South Plantation 31, Coral Glades 14
Lake Nona 40, Horizon 9
Lakewood 42, Largo 12
Milton 41, Pensacola 6
Middleburg 44, North Florida Educational Institute 14
South Walton 29, Fort Walton Beach 16
East Lake 34, Pinellas Park 23
Hallandale 24, Fort Lauderdale 19
Deltona 14, Viera 6
Tohopekaliga 42, Lyman 0
Merritt Island 42, Melbourne 21
Freeport 31, Jay 14
St. Augustine 48, Menendez 6
Fernandina Beach 42, Wolfson 13
Specially Fit Academy 48, Discovery 0
Crescent City 31, P.K. Yonge 7
Mainland 19, Cocoa 14
Seminole 14, Heritage 9
Bozeman 21, Leon 19
Immaculata-La Salle 50, Jackson 0
IMG Academy Junior National 20, Key West 19
Hernando 47, Hollins 14
Davenport 42, Gainesville 21
Gibbs 34, Countryside 7
Tate 48, Gulf Breeze 13
Astronaut 21, Gateway 0
Eau Gallie 23, Rockledge 14
Ponte Vedra 48, Bartram Trail 14
Pahokee 7, Cypress Lake 0
Crystal River 21, West Port 14
Lake Weir 32, Citrus 6
Fleming Island 42, Riverside 33
Parrish Community 40, Bayshore 0
Bay 34, Mosley 21
Yulee 43, Clay 7
Lake Brantley 42, East River 7
Choctawhatchee 42, Navarre 0
Eustis 12, Atlantic 6
Booker T. Washington 28, West Florida 20
Windermere 65, Cypress Creek 0
Coconut Creek 33, Piper 6
Boone 22, Hagerty 16
Archbishop McCarthy 14, Community School of Naples 10
Evans 35, Apopka 0
Roman Catholic 49, Cardinal Newman 35
Chiles 42, Pelham 7
Aucilla Christian 38, Pataula Charter Academy 20
Thomas County Central 72, Florida State University School 13
Richmond Hill 49, Everglades 0
Chaminade-Madonna 28, McArthur 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Boyd Anderson 6
Lake Mary 17, Osceola 12
Jones 36, Timber Creek 0
Matanzas 43, University 24
Baker County 14, Chiefland 0
Winter Springs 17, Celebration 3
Cherry Creek 24, Cardinal Mooney 21
Tradition Preparatory 22, Glades Day 7
Niceville 27, Escambia 6
Charlotte 48, North Port 0
Berkeley 52, Winter Park 45
Franklin County 27, Bell 14
Lafayette 37, Suwannee 30
Hawthorne 32, Newberry 7
Jesuit 37, Benjamin 3
Zephyrhills 42, Wesley Chapel 3
South Sumter 45, Springstead 6
Clearwater Central Catholic 35, Sebring 0
Tampa Bay Tech 50, Wharton 14
Riverdale 43, South Fort Myers 18
River Ridge 17, Steinbrenner 13
St. Cloud 41, Pine Ridge 0
Palmetto 36, Booker T. Washington 0
Port Charlotte 63, North Fort Myers 7
Riverview 42, Riverview 7
Palmetto 42, Newsome 20
Fort Meade 29, George Jenkins 0
Strawberry Crest 34, Middleton 14
Mitchell 43, Northeast 13
Lennard 58, Spoto 6
Land O' Lakes 54, Cypress Creek 6
Lake Wales 34, Ridge Community 6
South Dade 31, Homestead 0
Weeki Wachee 50, Lake Placid 41
North Marion 42, Fivay 33
Union County 51, Keystone Heights 6
Manatee 42, Southeast 14
Nature Coast Tech 41, Pasco 7
Calvary Christian 42, Lely 38
Plant City 31, Durant 10
Jefferson 56, Leto 0
Frostproof 56, Hardee 0
Vero Beach 28, Buchholz 24
Island Coast 29, Golden Gate 6
Gaither 21, Plant 14
Bartow 25, Gulf Coast 22
Bradford 35, Dunnellon 0
Armwood 24, Sumner 14
Avon Park 30, DeSoto County 13
Fort Myers 33, Lehigh 27
Chamberlain 20, Freedom 9
Central 27, Interlachen 6
Booker 29, Berkeley Prep 22
Mariner 38, Bonita Springs 0
St. Petersburg 14, Boca Ciega 12
Clearwater 28, Wiregrass Ranch 16
Estero 56, Aubrey Rogers 10
East Bay 12, Hillsborough 7
Blake 33, Bloomingdale 0
Sarasota 27, Braden River 7
Fort White 26, Belleview 15
Alonso 56, Robinson 6
Seminole County 41, Sneads 24
Columbia 20, Coffee 14
Atlantic 20, Jonesboro 12
Camden County 13, West Broward 0
Sunlake 36, Anclote 0
Berkeley Prep 52, Winter Park 45
Lakeland 13, De La Salle 10