Florida High School Football Schedules and Scores (FHSAA) - August 29, 2025
There are 205 games scheduled on Friday, August 29, including 17 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Florida High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups tonight include No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas hosting Boyd Anderson and No. 14 Venice heading to No. 5 Northwestern.
Florida High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, August 29, 2025
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Florida high school football officially kicks into full swing.
Miami Area Football Schedule - August 29, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled across the Miami metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Miami Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
West Palm Beach Area Football Schedule - August 29, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled across the West Palm Beach metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our West Palm Beach Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Tampa Area Football Schedule - August 29, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across the Tampa metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Tampa Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Orlando Area Football Schedule - August 29, 2025
There are 53 games scheduled across the Orlando metro area on Friday, August 29. You can follow every game on our Orlando Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
