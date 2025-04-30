High School

Florida high school football: First Coast announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Buccaneers' schedule are teams like Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Fletcher and 2023 Class 4M finalist Mandarin

Andy Villamarzo

The First Coast Buccaneers edged the Fletcher Senators 28-27 on a point after try in overtime to capture the FHSAA District 1-3M title.
The First Coast Buccaneers edged the Fletcher Senators 28-27 on a point after try in overtime to capture the FHSAA District 1-3M title. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the First Coast Buccaneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Buccaneers will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Fletcher and 2023 Class 4M finalist Mandarin.

Among other teams on the Buccaneers' schedule are Andrew Jackson, Clay, KIPP Bold City, Oakleaf, Sandalwood and on the road against Tocoi Creek.

Below is the Buccaneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 FIRST COAST BUCCANEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Ribault (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Tocoi Creek

Aug. 29: vs. KIPP Bold City

Sep. 12: at Baker County

Sep. 19: vs. Clay

Sep. 26: vs. Mandarin

Oct. 3: vs. Sandalwood

Oct. 10: at Oakleaf

Oct. 17: at Bishop Kenny

Oct. 24: vs. Fletcher

Oct. 30: at Andrew Jackson

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida