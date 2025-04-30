Florida high school football: First Coast announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the First Coast Buccaneers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Buccaneers will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Fletcher and 2023 Class 4M finalist Mandarin.
Among other teams on the Buccaneers' schedule are Andrew Jackson, Clay, KIPP Bold City, Oakleaf, Sandalwood and on the road against Tocoi Creek.
Below is the Buccaneers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.
2025 FIRST COAST BUCCANEERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Ribault (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Tocoi Creek
Aug. 29: vs. KIPP Bold City
Sep. 12: at Baker County
Sep. 19: vs. Clay
Sep. 26: vs. Mandarin
Oct. 3: vs. Sandalwood
Oct. 10: at Oakleaf
Oct. 17: at Bishop Kenny
Oct. 24: vs. Fletcher
Oct. 30: at Andrew Jackson
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi