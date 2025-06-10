Florida high school football: Indian Rocks Christian announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Indian Rocks Christian Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 10-game regular season slate, including five notable contests against 2024 Class 1A finalist Clearwater Central Catholic, North Florida Christian, Northside Christian, St. Petersburg Catholic and Zephyrhills Christian Academy.
Among other five teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Cambridge Christian, Osceola, Seminole, Seffner Christian and at home in a contest against Westminster Academy.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 INDIAN ROCKS CHRISTIAN EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Evangelical Christian (preseason), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Seffner Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 5: at North Florida Christian, 7 p.m.
Sep. 12: at St. Petersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: vs. Cambridge Christian, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: at Clearwater Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Westminster Academy (homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Northside Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Zephyrhills Christian Academy (senior night), 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: at Seminole, 7 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi