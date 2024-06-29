Florida high school football: Lecanto announces 2024 schedule
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lecanto Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Panthers will play 10 games, including Class 7A-District 12 contests with Jupiter, Palm Beach Central and Palm Beach Lakes.
Among other teams on the schedule are Citrus, Crystal River, Gainesville, Hernando, Leesburg, Nature Coast, Springstead, The Villages, West Port and Vanguard.
Click here for the entire 2024 Lecanto Panthers football schedule and return to this page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl