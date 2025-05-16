Florida high school football: Miami Columbus 2025 schedule released

🗓️ 2025 Varsity Football Schedule is HERE! 🏈🔥



The journey to reclaim 7A starts NOW! 💪 Get ready to pack the stands and support the Explorers as we chase another title! #CPRIDE



📍 Dates & times to be announced



🏆 Stay tuned for updates!#CPRIDE pic.twitter.com/Fj78OzaCNj