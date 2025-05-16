High School

Florida high school football: Miami Columbus 2025 schedule released

Among the teams on the Explorers' schedule are 16-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 8-time state champion Miami Northwestern, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) and True North Classical

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 3-time state champion Miami Columbus Explorers released their schedule, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Explorers will play a 9-game slate, including four notable contests against 16-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 8-time state champion Miami Northwestern, Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland) and True North Classical.

Among other teams on the Explorers' regular season slate are Coral Gables, Miami Palmetto, Miami, Miami Southridge and at home in a contest against South Dade.

Below is the Explorers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 MIAMI COLUMBUS EXPLORERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Miami Southridge

Aug. 29: at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)

Sep. 5: vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Sep. 12: vs. Miami Palmetto

Sep. 19: vs. Miami Northwestern

Sep. 26: vs. South Dade

Oct. 3: at Miami

Oct. 10: at Coral Gables

Oct. 17: GMAC Championship

Oct. 24: vs. True North Classical

