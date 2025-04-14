Florida high school football: North Port announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the North Port Bobcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bobcats will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Lemon Bay, Parrish Community and Sarasota Riverview.
Among other teams on the Bobcats' schedule are Bonita Springs, Braden River, Charlotte, Golden Gate, Hardee, Mulberry and at home against Sarasota.
Below is the Bobcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.
2025 NORTH PORT BOBCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 22nd: at Island Coast (spring game)
Aug. 15: vs. Moore Haven (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Parrish Community
Aug. 29: vs. Charlotte
Sep. 4: vs. Sarasota
Sep. 12: at Bonita Springs
Sep. 19: at Sarasota Riverview
Sep. 26: at Braden River
Oct. 14: vs. Golden Gate
Oct. 17: at Hardee
Oct. 24: vs. Mulberry
Oct. 31: vs. Lemon Bay
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi