Florida high school football: North Port announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bobcats' schedule are teams like Lemon Bay, Parrish Community and Sarasota Riverview

Andy Villamarzo

The North Port Bobcats march onto the field as Darth Vader's Imperial March music plays on the public address system. The IMG Academy Blue Ascenders hosted the North Port Bobcats for a Thursday night varsity football game in Bradenton.
The North Port Bobcats march onto the field as Darth Vader's Imperial March music plays on the public address system. The IMG Academy Blue Ascenders hosted the North Port Bobcats for a Thursday night varsity football game in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the North Port Bobcats announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Bobcats will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Lemon Bay, Parrish Community and Sarasota Riverview.

Among other teams on the Bobcats' schedule are Bonita Springs, Braden River, Charlotte, Golden Gate, Hardee, Mulberry and at home against Sarasota.

Below is the Bobcats' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a late date.

2025 NORTH PORT BOBCATS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

May 22nd: at Island Coast (spring game)

Aug. 15: vs. Moore Haven (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Parrish Community

Aug. 29: vs. Charlotte

Sep. 4: vs. Sarasota

Sep. 12: at Bonita Springs

Sep. 19: at Sarasota Riverview

Sep. 26: at Braden River

Oct. 14: vs. Golden Gate

Oct. 17: at Hardee

Oct. 24: vs. Mulberry

Oct. 31: vs. Lemon Bay

