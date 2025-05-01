Florida high school football power Sanford Seminole draws 130 students for spring drills
Seminole High football coach Karl Calhoun knows all about winning at this Seminole County, Florida school, so much so that he refers to it as “The Standard.”
A 2013 Seminole High graduate, he was among the group of athletes that have built quite the tradition over the last 17 years. In 2008, the Seminoles won their first-ever state championship.
In 2020, Seminole won its second state championship and became the first undefeated (12-0) state title team in Orlando area history.
Since 2008, Seminole has compiled 14 winning seasons, including the last 10 in a row. The Seminoles have won nine games or more 11 times in that span.
Such success has produced huge turnouts at this public school powerhouse, and this year is no exception. Calhoun said approximately 130 current freshmen, sophomores and juniors came out for the first day of spring drills on Monday, April 28.
Additionally, about 50 students have come out for incoming freshman workouts. They can only work out with fellow eighth-graders during the spring, Calhoun said.
“The first day went great, very competitive and high energy,” Calhoun said. “Guys are really locked in and ready for the challenge this year. Ready to show everyone why we have consistently been one of the best schools in Florida since 2016.”
Seminole drilled in helmets the first two days, and will practice in uppers (shoulder pads and shorts) for the remainder of this week. The Seminoles go to full pads for their sixth practice.
Seminole figures, once again, to be among the top teams in Central Florida. Offensively, the Seminoles return top receiver, rising senior Anthony Gay III (434 yards receiving, five touchdowns; 203 yards rushing, three TDs); rising senior offensive lineman Ashaad Bakhsh (6-foot-5, 290 pounds); and rising senior Jayshon Woods, a three-year offensive starter.
The Noles will feature some new starters in the backfield with Jeysen Williams at quarterback, and De’shawn Watkins at running back. Williams, a rising senior, passed for more than 370 yards last season, while Watkins, a rising senior, rushed for more than 250 yards.
Defensively, the Noles return their leading tackler, rising senior linebacker Rasheem Turner Jr. (101 tackles, 53 solo, 17 for loss, seven sacks); rising senior defensive back J’len Chaplin, who started last year (57 tackles, 26 solo, nine for loss); rising senior defensive end Terrence Thomson Jr. (57 tackles, 16 solo, 19 for loss, 6.5 sacks); rising senior safety Omari Griffin (36 tackles, 18 solo); and rising junior cornerback Robert "RJ" Hampton, Jr. (one interception, two fumble recoveries).
Seminole will practice from 3 to 5:45 p.m, Monday through Friday, most days. The Noles will hold their Orange and Black scrimmage on Friday, May 9, at 7 p.m.
The Noles will conclude spring drills by playing a spring game at St. Johns Bartram Trail on Friday, May 16, at 7 p.m.
