Florida high school football preseason highlighted by Miami Super Showdown High School Football Classic
If you thought you were going to have to wait until Week 1 of Aug. 22-24 to catch some high-level high school football action in the Sunshine State, think again.
The 2024 Miami Super Showdown High School Football Classic will highlight Florida's preaseason action when 12 teams compete at Traz Powell Stadium from Aug. 16-17. The event is being put on by the BelieveInMe Foundation, Milestone Mareting & Distribution Group, with more information available at www.themiamisupershowdown.com.
Among the teams that will be taking part in the classic are state powerhouses Armwood, Homestead, Miami Central, Miami Norland and Miami Northwestern. Three of the schools have played in state championship games over the last two seasons.
Down below is the full schedule of games taking place over at 'The Mecca' in South Florida:
August 16th
Miami Edison vs. Miramar, 5:30 p.m.
Miami Central vs. Vanguard, 8:30 p.m.
August 17th
Homestead vs. Cardinal Newman, 10 a.m.
Armwood vs. Miami Norland, 1 p.m.
Carol City vs. Jackson, 5:30 p.m.
Miami Northwestern vs. Miami Palmetto, 8:30 p.m.
-- Andy Villamarzo