Florida High School Football Program hires Two-Time State Champion As Head Coach

A Florida high school has landed a two-time state champion to be the next head football coach at the school.

According to a report by the Northwest Florida Daily News , Bobby Johns will be the new head football coach at Freeport High School . Johns most recently was on the Florida High School Athletic Association board of directors.

“He bring a wealth of experience, he’s a winner and what struck me is that he’s willing to work just as hard, if not harder, than our players to accomplish what we need,” said Donna Simmons, principal at Freeport High School. “I think Bobby John’s feet are going to hit the campus and we’re not going to miss a beat.”

Bobby Johns Has Strong Track Record As High School Head Football Coach

Johns joins the Bulldogs with a career coaching record of 217-104, a mark that includes 37 playoff victories. He has directed nine different schools to the state playoffs, making it all the way to the semifinals six different times.

Some of the previous schools Johns has coached at include Baker County, Columbia and Wewahitchka.

Johns steps in for Shaun Arntz, who ended his run at Freeport after the 2025 season. Arntz had served as the head coach since 2017, winning 41 games during that span, including a 5-5 record last year.

Carter Nunes Among Key Returning Players For Freeport

The Bulldogs are set to return starting quarterback Carter Nunes, as the junior threw for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 54 percent of his passes. Nunes had just nine interceptions among his 209 attempts.

Leading rusher Dylan Louthain was also a junior this past fall, finishing with 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Louthain had three games with over 100 yards on the ground, adding 246 yards receiving and three TDs on 17 receptions.

Along with his role as head football coach, Johns will also serve as the athletic director at Freeport. He is the 14th head football coach in program history, and just the third to be named over the last 25 years.