High School

Florida high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025

Get schedules from every team for the upcoming Florida high school football season

Jack Butler

West Boca players storm on to the field against Miami Southridge in the state semifinal game on December 6, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida.
West Boca players storm on to the field against Miami Southridge in the state semifinal game on December 6, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Florida high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has every team's schedule for the upcoming season.

Top Florida high school football games to watch in 2025

Chaminade-Madonna vs. West Boca Raton Bulls - 8/14

St. John Bosco (CA) at Manatee - 8/22

Mater Dei (CA) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas - 8/23

St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. Chaminade-Madonna Prep - 8/23

Venice vs. Northwestern - 8/29

Chaminade-Madonna vs. American Heritage - 9/5

IMG Academy at Venice - 10/3

Cocoa vs. Norland - 10/3

IMG Academy vs. Venice - 10/3

Miami Northwestern at Miami Central - 10/4

Orlando Jones at Lake Wales - 10/10

St. Thomas Academy vs. American Heritage - 10/24

Chaminade-Madonna Prep at St. Thomas Aquinas - 10/31

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Florida