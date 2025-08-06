Florida high school football schedules, top games to watch in 2025
Get schedules from every team for the upcoming Florida high school football season
The 2025 Florida high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has every team's schedule for the upcoming season.
Top Florida high school football games to watch in 2025
Chaminade-Madonna vs. West Boca Raton Bulls - 8/14
St. John Bosco (CA) at Manatee - 8/22
Mater Dei (CA) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas - 8/23
St. Frances Academy (MD) vs. Chaminade-Madonna Prep - 8/23
Venice vs. Northwestern - 8/29
Chaminade-Madonna vs. American Heritage - 9/5
IMG Academy at Venice - 10/3
Cocoa vs. Norland - 10/3
Miami Northwestern at Miami Central - 10/4
Orlando Jones at Lake Wales - 10/10
St. Thomas Academy vs. American Heritage - 10/24
Chaminade-Madonna Prep at St. Thomas Aquinas - 10/31
