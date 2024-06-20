Florida high school football: South Lake announces 2024 schedule
Eagles have 10 games scheduled including four against their Class 6A-District 6 rivals
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the South Lake Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Eagles will play 10 games, including Class 6A-District 6 contests with Davenport, Forest, Horizon and Lake Minneola.
Among other teams on the schedule are East Ridge, Mount Dora, Nature Coast, Leesburg, The Villages, and Tavares.
The Eagles will play 10 games, including Class 6A-District 6 contests with Davenport, Forest, Horizon and Lake Minneola, as well as games against East Ridge, Mount Dora, Nature Coast, Leesburg, The Villages, and Tavares.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl
