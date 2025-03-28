Florida high school football: South Walton announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the South Walton Seahawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Seahawks will play 10 games, including two contests against Choctawhatchee and Pensacola Catholic.
Among other teams on the schedule are Arnold, Freeport, Franklin County, Gulf Breeze, FSU High and on the road against Walton.
Below is the Seahawks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SOUTH WALTON SEAHAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Mosley (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Gulf Breeze
Aug. 29: at Fort Walton Beach
Sep. 12: at Arnold
Sep. 19: vs. FSU High
Sep. 26: at Walton
Oct. 3: at Choctawhatchee
Oct. 10: at Freeport
Oct. 17: at Franklin County
Oct. 24: vs. Pensacola Catholic
Oct. 31: vs. Marianna
