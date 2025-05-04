High School

Florida high school football: St. Petersburg Catholic announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Barons' schedule are teams like Evangelical Christian, Tampa Catholic and Victory Christian Academy

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the St. Petersburg Catholic Barons announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Barons will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Evangelical Christian, Tampa Catholic and Victory Christian Academy.

Among other teams on the Barons' schedule are Alachua Santa Fe, Countryside (kickoff classic), Haines City, Indian Rocks Christian, Northside Christian, Out-of-Door Academy, Southwest Florida Christian and at home versus Seffner Christian.

Below is the Barons' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all listed.

2025 ST. PETERSBURG CATHOLIC BARONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Clearwater Countryside (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Alachua Santa Fe

Aug. 29: vs. Tampa Catholic

Sep. 5: vs. Evangelical Christian

Sep. 12: vs. Indian Rocks Christian

Sep. 26: at Southwest Florida Christian

Oct. 3: vs. Victory Christian

Oct. 10: at Northside Christian

Oct. 17: vs. Out-of-Door Academy

Oct. 24: vs. Seffner Christian

Oct. 31: at Haines City

Published
