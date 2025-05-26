Florida high school football: Tampa Jefferson announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2010 Class 3A state champion Tampa Jefferson Dragons announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Dragons will play a 10-game slate, including five notable contests against Tampa Chamberlain, Middleton, Mitchell, Ridge Community and Tampa Robinson.
Among other five teams on the Dragons' regular season slate are Brandon, King, Leto, Sickles and on the road in a contest against Tampa Freedom.
Below is the Dragons' 2025 regular season schedule, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
2025 TAMPA JEFFERSON DRAGONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Seminole
Aug. 22: at Sickles
Aug. 29: vs. Leto
Sep. 5: at New Port Richey Mitchell
Sep. 12: vs. Brandon
Sep. 19: at Tampa Freedom
Sep. 26: at Tampa Robinson
Oct. 3: vs. Middleton (homecoming)
Oct. 10: vs. Tampa Chamberlain
Oct. 17: at Ridge Community
Oct. 24: vs. King
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi