Florida High School Football Team Survives Egregious TD Call
A Florida high school football team survived to advance in the playoffs Friday night despite a touchdown being called for the opposition that should not have counted.
Pace High School held off Evans High School for a 20-6 win, improving to 10-1 on the year. The No. 3 seed in the Class 6A Florida High School Athletic Association playoffs will now head to No. 2 Mandarin next Friday night in the regional semifinal.
The lone touchdown scored by Evans came on a play that should have been ruled an incomplete pass in the end zone thanks to the quick eye of Kevin Perkins.
Officials Call a non-Touchdown a Touchdown
Shared by Rivals national high school sports writer Andy Villamarzo, it is quite obvious that Evans’ Artavius Riley Jr. dropped a pass thrown to him in the end zone between several defenders for Pace.
However, Riley, a senior, quickly found the ball back into his arms off the ground and the play was ruled a touchdown. The score made it a 13-6 lead for Pace with just under a minute to play in the third quarter.
The Patriots have now won 10 in a row since a season opening loss to Mary G. Montgomery, 34-21. They went 10-2 a year ago and have won 35 games overall since 2022.
End of The Road For Evans
For the Trojans, they end the season 8-3 overall, having dropped two of the last three. The eight wins for head coach Karlos Odum were the most for the program since 2012 when they finished 9-3 under the direction of Max Purcell.
Two of the top seeds in the 6A regional quarterfinals had close calls, as No. 1 seed Buchholz bested Oviedo, 49-41, and Palmetto survived vs. Wiregrass Ranch, 42-41. The other two top seeds rolled, as Armwood downed Melbourne, 43-0, and Southridge handled Nova, 49-0.
Below are the rest of the 6A Florida high school football regional quarterfinal results from Friday night:
Florida High School Football Class 6A Regional Quarterfinal Results
- Buchholz 49, Oviedo, 41
- Nease 45, Oakleaf 7
- Mandarin 42, Crestview 14
- Pace 20, Evans 6
- Armwood 43, Melbourne 0
- Viera 54, Riverview 14
- South Lake 37, Plant 36
- Osceola 22, Durant 15
- Palmetto 42, Wiregrass Ranch 41
- Mitchell 40, Lennard 9
- West Boca Raton 35, Largo 7
- East Lake 35, Parrish Community 7
- Southridge 49, Nova 0
- Piper 24, Flanagan 12
- West Broward 56, South Plantation 13
- Monarch 39, Doral Academy 0