Florida high school football team to have barber shop in locker room
It's not everyday that you see a high school football program have a barber shop and a podcast taking place out of a locker room.
That will be the case for the Southeast Seminoles football program for the fall 2025 season, as the team announced in a post via X that a brand new barber shop along with a weekly podcast, featuring the barbers and players, will be installed.
'Coming Fall of 2025
We’ll be adding a barber shop to our locker room! Making in-season haircuts readily available for our players/coaches. We will also be running a weekly podcast from the Lounge giving the barbers & players a platform to share their stories.'
The barber shop isn't the only renovations the Seminoles are making for their locker room areas, as Southeast also announced back on May 2nd the following additions for 2025:
- Epoxy coated floors
- Wall mural of program history across soffit
- LED locker lighting
- Backlit logo & lettering across median beam
'Southeast Football is excited to partner with @wrapyourreality for our upcoming locker room renovation. He’s the best around! This is phase 1 of a 3 phase project that will honor the storied tradition of SE Football and also bring a modern entrance tunnel for our players!'
-- Andy Villamarzo